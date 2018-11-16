10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

DON'T MISS: Two comedians duel it out and discuss the Christmas movie Love Actually.

DON'T MISS: Two comedians duel it out and discuss the Christmas movie Love Actually. things

Love/Hate Actually

Saturday, November 17, from 7-8pm at Studio 188, at 11 Brisbane St, Ipswich

TWO comedians duel it out and discuss the Christmas movie Love Actually. Amy thinks the film represents everything good about the human experience of love. Natalie believes it's unrealistic and manipulative garbage. Who will you agree with? Tickets are $28. Log onto studio188.com.au

Mandy Patinkin in concert

Saturday, November 17, from 8-10pm at QPAC Concert Hall, corner of Grey and Melbourne Sts, South Brisbane

HE may be best known for his film career, but before he won any Emmys for his on- screen performances, Mandy Patinkin (pictured) was already a Tony-winning Broadway star. In this show, the audience will be taken on a two-hour musical journey. Tickets range from $89-$149. Log onto www. qpac.com.au to book.

The Great American Classic Rock Show

Saturday, Racehorse Hotel, 215 Brisbane Rd, Booval

THIS Dynamic Show is born from the heart of American Classic Rock, and the land where rock'n'roll was born. The US. Belted out to perfection by some of Australia's premier musicians, this show has it all. From 8pm.All tickets $10, buy at event.

Community clean-up

Saturday, Tucker Family Park, Alesana Drive, Bellbird Park

GET your friends and family together for a fun morning with environmentalist Tim Silverwood and the Take Three team. The Take Three message is simple: Take three pieces of rubbish with you when you leave the beach, waterway or anywhere and you've made a difference. From 9am-11am. Register to attend the event at avid.com.au/take3forthesea

RAAF Amberley Aviation Heritage Centre

Sunday, November 18, Southern Amberley Drive, Ipswich

DON'T miss the C-17, Yak, Trojan and Albatross Warbirds static display. This is the last open day for the year, and it is uncommon to have a C-17.

This is a true heritage centre and well worth the look. A great collection of aircraft including helicopters. Fantastic history displays about the Amberley base also and how it served Australia.

Young Orpheus Singers - End of Year Concert

Sunday, George Hogg Performance Venue, 122 Chermside Rd, Booval

JOIN the Young Orpheus Singers at their end of year concert: Childhood Memories and A Splash of Christmas. Three shows: 11am, 3pm, 4pm. Cost: $10.

All Abilities Morning Run

Sunday, Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central

RISE and Shine, head out for a run. From 6am. Free.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd

THE Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds. They are open to the public between 6am and 11.30am. Stallholders sell a range of items, both new and second hand.

They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice-cream, hot food, coffee and more.

From 6am-11.30am. Coin donation.

Underworld

Sunday, The Workshops Rail Museum

DESCEND into Sydney's seedy underworld in a new photographic exhibition revealing the dark side of the Roaring Twenties.

Explore more than 130 candid and compelling mugshots taken by New South Wales Police between 1920 and 1930.

Known as the Specials, they are unlike any found elsewhere in the world.

Immerse yourself in all things Underworld with the stunning accompanying book and an exciting line-up of talks and tours. From 9.30am-4pm.

Cost: Adult $14.50.

Children under three are admitted free.

Afternoon tennis for over 35s

Sunday, Ipswich District Junior Tennis Association courts, Chermside Rd, Ipswich

IPSWICH Veterans Tennis Association hosts afternoon tennis for over 35s. Contact the association on 0418 154 903. From 1pm-4pm.

Membership $45 a year, $5 court fees on the day