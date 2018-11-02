10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

MOVIE TIME: Pack apicnic and take the family to see Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

MOVIE TIME: Pack apicnic and take the family to see Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Daniel McFadden

Movies in the park

Saturday, november 3, from 7pm at Cameron Park, Booval

PACK a picnic and take the family to see a free movie. Diary of a Wimpy Kid - The Long Haul will be shown on the big screen.

Soul Men - The Blues Brothers Tribute

Saturday Racehorse Hotel, 215 Brisbane Rd, Booval

THE Soul Men are not just a tribute act, they are a time-machine to an era where dropping the bass actually meant dropping your bass guitar. You won't find an act like this anywhere so shake a tail feather and go catch them live.

So get on down to The Horse for the best blues night you will remember. From 8pm-2am. Free.

Dog Lover's Show

Saturday and Sunday, Brisbane RNA Showgrounds 9.30am-5pm

If you love dogs then this is one event not to be missed.

Following the success of last year's inaugural event it's back and offers displays, tips, products, competitions, talks from experts, breeding clubs, street food plus lots more. More than 400 dogs with in excess of 100 breeds on display, you will easily fill up a whole day.

Tickets and info at: dogloversshow.com.au

Entanglement

Saturday, Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place, Ipswich

KATE Douglas fell in love with Ipswich and now resides on the banks of the Bremer River.

Her artworks capture the view at the river's edge: ever-changing networks of trees, roots, ragged grasses, leaves and other flora, ebbing and flowing with the tides and seasons leaving Kate with endless inspiration.

Her latest works in Entanglement explore how the interconnections that we view in nature mimic those we experience in our human relationships, pushing, pulling, finding balance and becoming part of a network or support system.

From 10am-5pm daily, until November 11, 2018. Cost free.

Peak Organics Market

Saturday, Ivory's Rock Conferences and Event, 310 Mount Flinders Rd, Peak Crossing

PEAK Organics is a small organic farm situated in rural Queensland. Currently they sell direct to the public from their farm gate. From 9am-2pm. Free.

All Abilities Morning Run

Sunday, November 4, Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central

RISE and Shine, head out for a run. From 6am. Free.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd

THE Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

They are open to the public between 6am-11.30am.

Stallholders currently sell a range of items, both new and second hand.

They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice-cream, hot food, coffee and more. Coin donation.

Afternoon tennis for over 35s

Sunday, Ipswich District Junior Tennis Association courts, Chermside Rd, Ipswich

IPSWICH Veterans' Tennis Association hosts afternoon tennis for over 35s each Sunday.

Contact the association on 0418 154 903. From 1pm-4pm.

Membership $45 per year, $5 court fees on the day.

English-Spanish Church

Sunday, 4/145 Sinnathamby Boulevard, Springfield Central

FOUNTAIN of Eternal Life Christian Church (Iglesia Fuente De Vida Externa) serves the Latin America community in Springfield Central and surrounding communities.

Services are held weekly.

From 10.30am-12.30pm.

Free.

Underworld

Sunday, The Workshops Rail Museum

DESCEND into Sydney's seedy underworld in a new photographic exhibition revealing the dark side of the Roaring '20s. Explore more than 130 candid and compelling mugshots.

From 9.30am-4pm. Cost: adult $14.50.

Children under three are free.