10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend
Movies in the park
- Saturday, november 3, from 7pm at Cameron Park, Booval
PACK a picnic and take the family to see a free movie. Diary of a Wimpy Kid - The Long Haul will be shown on the big screen.
Soul Men - The Blues Brothers Tribute
- Saturday Racehorse Hotel, 215 Brisbane Rd, Booval
THE Soul Men are not just a tribute act, they are a time-machine to an era where dropping the bass actually meant dropping your bass guitar. You won't find an act like this anywhere so shake a tail feather and go catch them live.
So get on down to The Horse for the best blues night you will remember. From 8pm-2am. Free.
Dog Lover's Show
- Saturday and Sunday, Brisbane RNA Showgrounds 9.30am-5pm
If you love dogs then this is one event not to be missed.
Following the success of last year's inaugural event it's back and offers displays, tips, products, competitions, talks from experts, breeding clubs, street food plus lots more. More than 400 dogs with in excess of 100 breeds on display, you will easily fill up a whole day.
Tickets and info at: dogloversshow.com.au
Entanglement
- Saturday, Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place, Ipswich
KATE Douglas fell in love with Ipswich and now resides on the banks of the Bremer River.
Her artworks capture the view at the river's edge: ever-changing networks of trees, roots, ragged grasses, leaves and other flora, ebbing and flowing with the tides and seasons leaving Kate with endless inspiration.
Her latest works in Entanglement explore how the interconnections that we view in nature mimic those we experience in our human relationships, pushing, pulling, finding balance and becoming part of a network or support system.
From 10am-5pm daily, until November 11, 2018. Cost free.
Peak Organics Market
- Saturday, Ivory's Rock Conferences and Event, 310 Mount Flinders Rd, Peak Crossing
PEAK Organics is a small organic farm situated in rural Queensland. Currently they sell direct to the public from their farm gate. From 9am-2pm. Free.
All Abilities Morning Run
- Sunday, November 4, Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central
RISE and Shine, head out for a run. From 6am. Free.
Ipswich Showplace Markets
- Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd
THE Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds.
They are open to the public between 6am-11.30am.
Stallholders currently sell a range of items, both new and second hand.
They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice-cream, hot food, coffee and more. Coin donation.
Afternoon tennis for over 35s
- Sunday, Ipswich District Junior Tennis Association courts, Chermside Rd, Ipswich
IPSWICH Veterans' Tennis Association hosts afternoon tennis for over 35s each Sunday.
Contact the association on 0418 154 903. From 1pm-4pm.
Membership $45 per year, $5 court fees on the day.
English-Spanish Church
- Sunday, 4/145 Sinnathamby Boulevard, Springfield Central
FOUNTAIN of Eternal Life Christian Church (Iglesia Fuente De Vida Externa) serves the Latin America community in Springfield Central and surrounding communities.
Services are held weekly.
From 10.30am-12.30pm.
Free.
Underworld
- Sunday, The Workshops Rail Museum
DESCEND into Sydney's seedy underworld in a new photographic exhibition revealing the dark side of the Roaring '20s. Explore more than 130 candid and compelling mugshots.
From 9.30am-4pm. Cost: adult $14.50.
Children under three are free.