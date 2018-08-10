10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

GET FIT: Join the Sunday run at Robelle Domain Parklands.

Springfield Mini Show Day

Saturday and Sunday, August 10-11, Pyramid lawn, Robelle Domain Parklands, Springfield Central

With entertainment, food stalls, $2 rides and fireworks there is something for everyone. From 10am on August 11 and 12. Free.

Love Your Bookshop Day

Saturday, August 11, from 9am-5pm at Book Face, Orion.

LOVE your Bookshop Day is all about celebrating bookshops, book selling and the whole culture of books - a toast to everything bookshops do right.

Learn 3D printing

Saturday, August 11, with one-hour workshops to be held from 10am-3pm at The Workshops Rail Museum.

LEARN the basics of 3D printing.

Participants will learn some of the designing and printing elements, and even have the chance to print their own name tag.

Phone The Workshops Rail Museum on 34325100 for more information.

The Carole King Musical

August 8-30 at the Lyric Theatre, QPAC, corner of Grey and Melbourne steets, South Brisbane.

THIS show tells the true story of Carole King's rise from teenage songwriter to global superstar.

Featuring hit songs such as Natural Woman, I Feel The Earth Move, Will You Love Me Tomorrow, Locomotion and more.

All tickets are $60. Log onto www.beautifulmusical. com.au to book.

As far as the eye can see

Showing until September 1 at the Logan Art Gallery, corner of Wembley Rd and Jacaranda Ave, Logan Central.

AS FAR as the eye can see is an exhibition of works by prominent Australian printmakers investigating their local landscapes.

It celebrates the breadth and depth of printmaking practice in Australia today and is a stunning reflection of Australia's unique and varied geography.

It is free to attend.

Ipswich Record Fair

Saturday, August 11, Ipswich Showgrounds, from 9am

One man is trying to sell off his collection of 80000 records. Jason Woodward owned Butter Beats Record Store 20 years and he has closed his store and is selling off his collection.

Wind Tubes

Saturday, August 10, Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place (Nicholas St)

Design and build your very own flying creation to test in the Wind Tubes. See your creation take flight and soar to the ceiling and defy gravity by hovering high overhead or just fall to the floor. It's all about air and invention, with a little bit of mid-air mayhem.

Wind Tubes is a hands-on exhibition that challenges you to make a flying creation out of everyday materials and launch it into large, clear vertical tubes of moving air.

Wind Tubes is a fun, interactive exhibition for the whole family. There's a special space for children under two to enjoy. From 10am-5pm.

Afternoon tennis

for over 35s

Sunday, August 12,

Ipswich District Junior Tennis Association courts, Chermside Rd, Ipswich

Ipswich Veterans Tennis Association hosts afternoon tennis for over 35s each Sunday. Contact the association on 0418 154 903. From 1pm-4pm. Membership $45 per year, $5 court fees on the day.

All Abilities Morning Run

Sunday, August 12, Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central

Rise and Shine, head out for a run. From 6am. Free.

19th & 20th Century Works

Sunday, until October 14, Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place, Nicholas St, Ipswich

View some of the finest pieces from the Ipswich Art Gallery's collection of 19th and early 20th century fine art and folk art, as well as contemporary works reflecting Ipswich's heritage. From 10am-5pm daily, until October 14. Free entry.

Shapeshifters: 3D Printing the Future

Daily, until 2 September, 2018, The Workshops Rail Museum, North St, North Ipswich

A series of workshops will accompany the exhibition including hands-on opportunities for adults and children to design and print their own 3D objects. Free with admission