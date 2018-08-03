10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

Learn social - Facebook and Instagram

Saturday, August 4 ,from 10am-1pm at the Ipswich Central Library

THIS single course will take you through learning two different social networks so you can share your thoughts and photos with family and friends.

Basic computer skills are required as well as a valid email address.

The Sound Society

Saturday, August 4, from 2-7pm at the Rainforest Green at Southbank Parklands

THE Sound Society's relaxed vibe and central location make it perfect for a solo outing, a chill date or a group gathering.

Performing on this day will be Pat Tierney whose love of slide guitar with harmonica and rhythmic acoustic guitar create a unique sound, as well as Fresco Kyoto, who has a diverse sound, brooding and melodic.

Lifeline Bookfest

Saturday, August 4, 81 Warwick Rd, Ipswich

THE Ipswich Showgrounds will boast 300 tables stocked to the brim with more than 80 tonnes of hardcovers and paperbacks of all genres, styles and authors, so come and grab some great reads from as little as 50c apiece. From 9am 4pm. Free.

Ipswich Orpheus Chorale Ye Old Time Music Hall

Saturday, August 4, at 1.30pm and 7.30pm, 122 Chermside Rd, East Ipswich

A BRILLIANT presentation of sensational song, deliciously delectable dancing and sidesplitting frivolity suitable for the whole family.

Tickets are $20 for adults, concession and high school students are $15 and primary school students are $10. See ipswichorpheuschorale.org.au to book, or call 38121271.

Tickets are also available at the door.

Cribb Park environment stalls and speakers

Saturday, August 4, from noon

A COMMUNITY event will be held this Saturday to give residents an insight on the environment around them.

Organised by Bremer River Network, the community event will feature stalls, a sausage sizzle and guest speakers, between noon and 5pm at Cribb Park.

Boat rides will also take people to two other bushcare sites while 1000 trees will be planted.

Everyone is welcome to attend the free event.

St Joseph's country fete

Sunday, August 5, from 9.30am-2.30pm at St Joseph's Primary School, 42 Pine Mountain Rd, North Ipswich.

ENJOY a traditional country fete with lots of home baked sweets, games, rides and live entertainment.

Walk For Brain Cancer Ipswich

Sunday, August 5, from 9am at Limestone Park, Ipswich

THE 2018 Walk4BrainCancer is the first event to be held in the city. Walk organisers, Kieran McLeod and family, are hoping to band together and raise $5000 to help in the fight to beat brain cancer.

Kieran is a 16 year old Bremer High School student who has been living with a brain tumour for the past four years. See walk4braincancer.com. au/events/124/ipswich for details.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, August 5, 81 Warwick Rd

THE Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

They are open to the public between 6am and 11.30am. Stallholders currently sell a range of items, both new and second hand. They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice-cream, hot food, coffee and more. From 6am-11.30am. Coin donation.

Silver and Gold Unique Australian Objects 1830-1910

Until August 26, Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place, Ipswich

A SIGNIFICANT collection of colonial decorative arts and design.

The theme of this exhibition is celebration, with objects marking significant personal, community and professional achievements and milestones, or displays of prosperity and artistic accomplishment.

10am-5pm daily. Free.

Afternoon tennis for over 35s

Sunday, august 5, Ipswich District Junior Tennis Association courts, Chermside Rd, Ipswich

IPSWICH Veterans Tennis Association hosts afternoon tennis for over 35s each Sunday.

It's a great way to get fit and meet people. Contact the association on 0418 154 903.

From 1pm-4pm.

Membership $45 a year, $5 court fees on the day.