10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

GREAT MUSIC: King of Country Rock Jade Hurley will play at the Ipswich Civic Centre on today.

Theory of Flaw: New work by Matthew Cheyne

From July 28 to September 16 at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

AFTER graduating from the Queensland College of Art in 2001, Matthew, a local artist, has had his work displayed in Brisbane, Melbourne and even in Europe.

His works will be shown at the Ipswich Art Gallery for a limited time.

Jade Hurley

Saturday, July 28 at 2pm at the Ipswich Civic Centre

JOHNNY Hurley, who changed his name to Jade, is known as Australia's King of Country Rock.

His vibrant classics include Rockin' All Over the World, Great Balls of Fire and Peggy Sue.

A musician in his own right, Jade Hurley has also toured with greats such as Johnny Cash, Don Williams and Johhny O'Keefe.

Tickets are $25 per person.

Peak Organics Market

Saturday, July 28, Ivory's Rock Conferences and Event, 310 Mount Flinders Rd, Peak Crossing.

Peak Organics is a small organic farm situated in rural Queensland.

Currently they sell direct to the public from their farm gate.

From 9am-2pm. Cost free.

West End Juniors Car Wash Fundraiser

Saturday, July 28, Caltex Servo, Hunter St, Brassall

The West End Juniors are raising funds with a Car Wash.

Get your car washed by a player or committee member.

Time 9am-2pm. Cost $10.

19th & 20th Century Works

Daily, Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place, Nicholas St, Ipswich

View some of the finest pieces from the Ipswich Art Gallery collection of 19th and early 20th century fine art and folk art, as well as contemporary works reflecting Ipswich's heritage.

From 10am-5pm daily, until October 14. Cost Free entry.

Afternoon tea in a secret location

Sunday, July 29 beginning at 9.30am at the Riverheart Parklands carpark

TEAM Cupcake Inc would like to invite you to a Devonshire tea in a secret location.

Meet at the Riverheart Parklands carpark, on the corner of Bremer and Elizabeth Streets, and then a bus will take you to a secret location.

The bus will then return at about 2pm. Tickets are $49 per person.

To join in on this adventure or for more, contact Anne Wright on 0418194327.

A Million Dreams

Sunday, July 29 at 2.30pm at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

THE students of the Moreton Academy will be entertaining the crowd with their stage performance this weekend.

Doors will open at 2pm and the show will begin at 2.30pm.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $17.50 for concession and $10 for children aged between 3-15.

Park2Park Fun Run

Sunday, July 29, Bill Paterson Oval, Limestone Park, Ipswich

The Ipswich Hospital Foundation Park2Park fun run in Ipswich is regarded as one of the most challenging, hilly courses in Queensland.

Thousands of runners are expected to compete in either the Half Marathon, Half Marathon Relay, 10km, 5km Run, 5km Walk, Family Challenge or Mascot Marathon. From 6.30am onwards. Various prices, starting at $5.

Afternoon tennis for over 35s

Sunday, July 29, Ipswich District Junior Tennis Association courts, Chermside Rd, Ipswich

Ipswich Veterans Tennis Association hosts afternoon tennis for over 35s each Sunday. Contact the association on 0418 154 903.

Time 1pm-4pm. Membership $45 a year and $5 court fees on the day.

All Abilities Morning Run

Sunday, July 29, Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central



Rise and Shine, head out for a run.

From 6am. Free.