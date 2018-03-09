10 things to do this weekend

From the ridiculous to the hilarious...come and see Jimeoin’s new show.

From the ridiculous to the hilarious...come and see Jimeoin’s new show. contributed

Colours of Somerset

Saturday, from 10am-3pm at the Fernvale Camp Draft and Rec Grounds, Banks Creek Road, Fernvale

BE entertained by the magnificent aboriginal performers, belly dancers, clowns and fire eaters! Free and low cost activities and workshops make it perfect for the whole family.

Jimeoin performs in Ipswich

Saturday at 7.30pm at the Ipswich Civic Centre

FROM the ridiculous to the hilarious...come and see Jimeoin's new show as he takes you into the brain of one the world's best stand-up comedians and masters of observational humour. Jimeoin is acclaimed as one of the hottest stand-up comics of this generation - a true comedy master. For more information and to book tickets, head to discoveripswich.com.au/event/jimeoin/

Converge

Until March 17 at the Queensland Conservatorium Theatre

THIS performance showcases the works from three of Australasia's hottest young choreographers. Tickets are $42 for adults, $28.50 for concession card holders and students. For more information, log onto visitbrisbane.com.au. The Queensland Conservatorium Theatre is located at 140 Grey St, South Brisbane.

An Inspector Calls

Sunday, Ipswich Little Theatre, Burley Griffin Drive, Ipswich

Written by J B Priestly and directed by Les Chappell, Ipswich Little Theatre presents An Inspector Calls. When Inspector Goole arrives at the prosperous Birling family home, their dinner party is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman. Set in 1912, the play vividly evokes a thriving industrial age built on crippling social inequality. The performance season runs until March 25.For tickets on Sunday, March 11, please go to iit.org.au/getshowtickets

19th & 20th Century Works

Daily, Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place, Nicholas St, Ipswich

View some of the finest pieces from the Ipswich Art Gallery's collection of 19th and early 20th century fine art and folk art, as well as contemporary works reflecting Ipswich's heritage.10am-5pm daily, until October 14. Free entry

Celebrate the new Ipswich Cycle Park

Sunday, Briggs Rd, Raceview - behind Western Pride Football Club and Ipswich hockey grounds

Come and celebrate the official opening of the new Ipswich Cycle Park at Raceview. The park is home to the newly constructed criterium circuit which has three track configurations: 1.31km, 1.08km and a 400m internal oval. A full day of activities is planned for the opening including a community ride (all cyclists welcome) from 10am to 1pm. Open from 7.30am-3.30pm. Free.

Disney Classics Film Festival

Sunday, Event Cinemas Springfield, Orion Springfield Central

The Disney Classics Film Festival brings four family favourites back to the big screen. Today, Sunday, March 11, it's Dumbo. Be there for 10.30am. Cost is $8 a person.

Record Fair

Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds, Warwick Rd, Ipswich

You'll find everything from ABBA to Zappa at this sale of records, tapes and music memorabilia, held in Ipswich three times a year and on Sunday, March 11. From 9am. Entry via gold coin donation.

Afternoon tennis for over 35s

Sunday, Ipswich District Junior Tennis Association courts, Chermside Rd, Ipswich

Ipswich Veterans Tennis Association hosts afternoon tennis for over 35s each Sunday. Contact the association on 0418 154 903. From 1pm-4pm. Membership $45 a year, $5 court fees on the day.

Outdoor movie at Brookwater

Saturday, Turnberry Way, Brookwater, 2.30pm-8.30pm, movie screens from 6.30pm



Bring a blanket and enjoy the first-ever outdoor moving screening at Brookwater. An afternoon of free family fun and activities is planned, finishing with a screening of the Disney movie Cars 3. Activities throughout the afternoon include a Brisbane Roar Kid's Soccer Clinic, free jumping castles, live music, food stalls, prizes and giveaways. Free