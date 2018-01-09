10 things to do these school holidays

1 Insectarium explores different world
EXPLORE the microscopic world of insects in a fantastic photographic exhibition of Queensland Museum specimens. Come face to face with colourful insects and hands on activities.
See images of the Dodd insect collection - where art meets science; get up close to insects from the Queensland Museum collection; see live stick insects and sort their insect eggs from their frass (stick insect poo); create your own butterfly; be an insect artist! Examine insects up close then draw and colour them.
- WHEN: Until January 21.
- WHERE: The Workshops Rail Museum
- COST: Adult $14.50, Concession $12.50, Child (aged 3-15) $11.50, Family $44.50
2 Switch bricks LEGO fun
SWITCH Bricks was created from a desire to share the love of LEGO with a wider audience and to create something fun for kids to do on the school holidays.
- WHEN: Daily until January 13. Morning session, 9am-noon. Afternoon session, 1pm-4pm
- WHERE: The Amare Centre, Sacred Heart Primary School, 25 Cothill Road, Booval
- COST: 4-14 years - $10 a session. 1-3 years - $5 a session.
- Children under 1 and adults free.
3 Make your own key tag
DECORATE and personalise your very own key tag for your school bag.
Every day this week, 10am-2pm in the food court area at Riverlink.
4 Built for Speed
DESIGN, build and race your Lego hot rod, dragster or supercar down rad ramps and slick tracks. Modify your ride for extra speed then re-race your turbocharged wheels for ultimate victory.
- WHEN: 10am-5pm daily, until February 18
- WHERE: Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place, Nicholas St, Ipswich
- COST: $5 per person or $15 for a family pass (admits up to five people. Must include at least one adult). Free for children under two.
5 Ninjago playzone
PUT your hands and minds to works at our ninja inspired zone, featuring challenges, building areas and more.
Every day this week, 10am-2pm at Orion Springfield.
Head to the Target and Coles Mall for this free activity. No bookings required.
6 Get your circus on
LEARN circus skills. Juggling, hulahoops, aerial tissu (silks) and more. Circus Ipswich is the city's first permanent circus school. For children aged six to 12.
- WHEN: Until January 19. 10am-noon (Learn to juggle, climb and hang upside down on the aerial tissu). 1pm-3pm (Make and take home your own poi and juggling pom poms and learn cool tricks)
- WHERE: Ipswich Showgrounds, Exhibition Display Pavilion, 81 Warwick Road, Ipswich
- COST: $40 per participant. Book at https://meghooper.typeform.com/to/pRgtMY
7. Summer Reading Club
ESCAPE the heat, test your skills and challenge your friends as we explore a variety of new games and revisit old favourites including giant board games, lawn games, a VR driving competition and Nerf battles.
Please book a ticket for each child attending, and be in with a chance to win great prizes. For children and teenagers, aged 0-18.
- WHEN: Friday, 10 January, 1.30pm-3.30pm
- WHERE: Redbank Plaza Library
- COST: Free event, but bookings are required.
8 DIY chalk board workshop
MAKE your own chalk board at Brassall Shopping Centre's back-to-school workshop.
- WHEN: 10am-2pm
- WHERE: 68 Hunter Street, Brassall
- COST: Free
9 Free Trolls Show
JOIN Princess Poppy and Branch from the Dreamworks Trolls movie in a show filled with music and adventures.
This free show is at 11am and 1pm daily until January 13.
There is also a free meet and greet held noon to 12.30pm each day.
Head to Redbank Plaza for this great free holiday fun.
The show stage is located at Centre Court, Level 1.
10 19th & 20th Century Works
VIEW some of the finest pieces from the Ipswich Art Gallery's collection of 19th and early 20th century fine art and folk art, as well as contemporary works reflecting Ipswich's heritage.
- WHEN: 10am-5pm daily
- WHERE: Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place, Nicholas St, Ipswich
- COST: Free entry