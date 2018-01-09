10 things to do these school holidays

Mia and Ryan Sheehan are excited for the Insectarium display at the Workshops Railway Museum.

1 Insectarium explores different world

EXPLORE the microscopic world of insects in a fantastic photographic exhibition of Queensland Museum specimens. Come face to face with colourful insects and hands on activities.

See images of the Dodd insect collection - where art meets science; get up close to insects from the Queensland Museum collection; see live stick insects and sort their insect eggs from their frass (stick insect poo); create your own butterfly; be an insect artist! Examine insects up close then draw and colour them.

WHEN: Until January 21.

WHERE: The Workshops Rail Museum

COST: Adult $14.50, Concession $12.50, Child (aged 3-15) $11.50, Family $44.50

2 Switch bricks LEGO fun

SWITCH Bricks was created from a desire to share the love of LEGO with a wider audience and to create something fun for kids to do on the school holidays.

WHEN: Daily until January 13. Morning session, 9am-noon. Afternoon session, 1pm-4pm

WHERE: The Amare Centre, Sacred Heart Primary School, 25 Cothill Road, Booval

COST: 4-14 years - $10 a session. 1-3 years - $5 a session.

Children under 1 and adults free.

3 Make your own key tag

DECORATE and personalise your very own key tag for your school bag.

Every day this week, 10am-2pm in the food court area at Riverlink.

Start your engines Built for Speed is back! Thrills, spills and awesome crashes are guaranteed!

4 Built for Speed

DESIGN, build and race your Lego hot rod, dragster or supercar down rad ramps and slick tracks. Modify your ride for extra speed then re-race your turbocharged wheels for ultimate victory.

WHEN: 10am-5pm daily, until February 18

WHERE: Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place, Nicholas St, Ipswich

COST: $5 per person or $15 for a family pass (admits up to five people. Must include at least one adult). Free for children under two.

5 Ninjago playzone

PUT your hands and minds to works at our ninja inspired zone, featuring challenges, building areas and more.

Every day this week, 10am-2pm at Orion Springfield.

Head to the Target and Coles Mall for this free activity. No bookings required.

6 Get your circus on

LEARN circus skills. Juggling, hulahoops, aerial tissu (silks) and more. Circus Ipswich is the city's first permanent circus school. For children aged six to 12.

WHEN: Until January 19. 10am-noon (Learn to juggle, climb and hang upside down on the aerial tissu). 1pm-3pm (Make and take home your own poi and juggling pom poms and learn cool tricks)

WHERE: Ipswich Showgrounds, Exhibition Display Pavilion, 81 Warwick Road, Ipswich

COST: $40 per participant. Book at https://meghooper.typeform.com/to/pRgtMY

7. Summer Reading Club

ESCAPE the heat, test your skills and challenge your friends as we explore a variety of new games and revisit old favourites including giant board games, lawn games, a VR driving competition and Nerf battles.

Please book a ticket for each child attending, and be in with a chance to win great prizes. For children and teenagers, aged 0-18.

WHEN: Friday, 10 January, 1.30pm-3.30pm

WHERE: Redbank Plaza Library

COST: Free event, but bookings are required.

8 DIY chalk board workshop

MAKE your own chalk board at Brassall Shopping Centre's back-to-school workshop.

WHEN: 10am-2pm

WHERE: 68 Hunter Street, Brassall

COST: Free

9 Free Trolls Show

JOIN Princess Poppy and Branch from the Dreamworks Trolls movie in a show filled with music and adventures.

This free show is at 11am and 1pm daily until January 13.

There is also a free meet and greet held noon to 12.30pm each day.

Head to Redbank Plaza for this great free holiday fun.

The show stage is located at Centre Court, Level 1.

10 19th & 20th Century Works

VIEW some of the finest pieces from the Ipswich Art Gallery's collection of 19th and early 20th century fine art and folk art, as well as contemporary works reflecting Ipswich's heritage.