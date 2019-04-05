10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

Kaysei Galea will be performing for the first time at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

Kaysei Galea will be performing for the first time at the Ipswich Civic Centre. Contributed

Playing with Light

Saturday, april 6, Ipswich Art Gallery

LIGHT is intrinsic to our lives, from natural phenomenon like rainbows to advanced technologies including communication, security and medicine, to the simple light bulb. It has a multitude of applications and influences how we see the world. Step out of the darkness and into Playing with Light.

This full-body interactive exhibition explores our big bright, colourful world full of light, lasers and lenses. With over 22 interactive exhibits, Playing with Light explores the role light plays in our life and in our world. Time: 10-5pm.

Bingo

Saturday, 5A Lowry St, North Ipswich

BINGO is an ancient game and is thought to have had its roots in Italy in the 16th century. Bingo originates from the Italian lottery, Il Gioco del Lotto d'Italia. From Italy, the game spread to France and was known as Le Lotto, played by the French aristocracy. The game is then believed to have migrated to Great Britain, and other parts of Europe in the 18th century. Time: 7.30pm - $21 to play.

Digital arts: 360-degree photography

Saturday, Ipswich Central Library, 40 South St

LEARN how to capture 360 degree photographs using special cameras. Create interactive virtual tours and view them with the Oculus Go. Basic computer skills are recommended. Time: 10am-noon.

Ipswich Unearthed

Saturday, From 8pm at Studio 188, the old Baptist Church, at 188 Brisbane St.

A NUMBER of local acts will be taking to the stage to delight music lovers. Performances on the night include Acekays, the project of 22-year-old Kaysei Galea (pictured), Amy Elise, a 14-year-old singer songwriter, Hannah Marie, an 18-year-old who has a love for pop country music, and Unbranded, a family trio who will take the audience on a journey through their contemporary rock, ballads and timeless anthems.

Tickets are $15 each. Log onto ipswichciviccentre.com.au to book.

Watercress Creek Olive Festival

Sunday, April 7 from 9am-3pm at 53 Bryces Rd, Pine Mountain.

THE Watercress Creek Olive Festival will feature an array of produce from local farmers. The day will also feature live entertainment, a guided tour or the olive grove ad scenic helicopter joy flights. For more information search Watercress Creek Olives and Limes on Facebook.

St Paul's Quilt and Craft show

Sunday, from 12-3pm at 124 Brisbane St, Ipswich.

A DAY out for every craft lover. There will be cross stitch, lacework and more. Entry is just $5.

Easter Concert

Sunday, St Mary's Catholic Church, Woodend

MEMBERS of the Ipswich Orpheus Chorale will present an Easter concert this weekend, April 7.

The concert, which will feature chorale and solo singing, will begin at 1pm.

Some of the region's best singers will take to the stage to perform a wide selection of music ranging from madrigals to musicals, classics and modern. It is the chorale's first concert of the year and the first under the direction of new musical director, Vicki Jones.

Tickets to the show are $20 for adults, $15 for concession and $10 for children. Tickets can be purchased online at ipswichorpheuschorale.org.au or on the day. An afternoon tea will also be provided.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Road Ipswich 4305

THE Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds. They are open between 6am-11.30am.

Stallholders sell a range of items, both new and second hand.

Trivia

Sunday, Brothers Leagues Club Ipswich, Wildey St, Raceview

BRING your own team or come by yourself and join up with the regulars. It's free to enter. Time: 7pm.

Walk to the Rock

Sunday, School Road, White Rock, Ipswich 4305

HEAD to the Rock to find a bevy of trails ranging from 200m-19km within the White Rock Spring Mountain Conservation Estate.

The trail starts at Paperbark Flats Picnic Area, at the end of School Road at Redbank Plains and crosses over the multi-purpose track before winding down the single trail.

Continue along White Rock Ridge Track (WRRT) to the ridge for uninterrupted views towards Springfield and Brisbane.