10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

LOTS OF FUN: A scene from the movie Sherlock Gnomes.

Shibori workshop

Saturday, November 10, 10.30am-1pm, Ipswich Art Gallery

SHIBORI is a traditional Japanese dyeing technique. The unique patterns are created by folding, twisting and binding fabric before dip-dyeing.

Textile artists Kate Jefferay will host this workshop. All materials are provided, including a tote bag, as well as light refreshments for morning tea.

The cost is $55 for members of the Friends of the Ipswich Art Gallery, or $65 or general admission. Bookings essential. Log on to the Ipswich Art Gallery website and click on the reply slip under event.

Ipswich East State School fete

Saturday, 11am-3pm at school, Jacaranda St, East Ipswich

IPSWICH East State School will celebrate 60 years at their fete this weekend. There will be rides, a petting farm, stalls, games, car show, live entertainment, show bags and more. Arm bands for unlimited rides are $30.

Free outdoor movie

Saturday, the Riverview Community Centre, 138 Old Ipswich Rd, Riverview

RIVERVIEW Neighbourhood Watch is celebrating 30 years of service to the region by hosting a free outdoor movie, a cent auction, food vans and market stalls.

The market stalls and food vans will be open from 4pm, with the movie beginning at 7pm.

Enjoy Sherlock Gnomes under the stars. It is free to attend.

Ipswich Hospice Garden Party

Saturday, from 4-7pm at Ipswich Hospice, 37-39 Chermside Rd, Ipswich

IPSWICH Hospice will host its first Garden Party in the rose garden.

THE event will feature the auction of vintage pieces of furniture which have been lovingly restored.

Tickets are $35 each and include a welcome drink and canapes. There will be a cash bar available for extra drinks.

To book tickets, log onto ipswichhospice.org.au

Craft fair, plant sale and mini garage sale

Saturday, Ipswich North Uniting Church, 2 Pommer St, Brassall

THERE will be lots of Christmas craft items, cakes for sale and a free sausage sizzle. From 8am-1pm

Remembrance Day event

Sunday, November 11, St. Paul's Anglican Parish of Ipswich, 124 Brisbane St

AT 8.30am on Sunday, November 11, the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice, Holy Communion at St Paul's, Ipswich will be celebrated in a manner similar to that in which it would have been celebrated 100 years ago.

Members of the congregation are invited to fully participate in the event by attending in period dress/uniform if they so wish.

If anyone has any World War I memorabilia they wish to display in the church, please get in touch with the Parish Office (3812 0377) to arrange it.

BrisStyle laneway markets

Sunday, 9.30am-4pm, The Workshops Rail Museum, North St Ipswich

EXPLORE BrisStyle's signature range of hand-made and one off markets at the BrisStyle Laneway Markets, part of the Museum Open Day at The Workshops Rail Museum in Ipswich.

Join in and explore more than 150 years of rail history at the Museum.

Hear The Workshops Whistle blown, take a rare look inside the historic Powerhouse and explore the Museum grounds.

Be part of the Remembrance Day service from 10:30am.

Visitors are encouraged to attend and to then observe one minute of silence at 11am.

Grab some lunch from a food truck and hang around so you don't miss the Museum's exhibitions.

Don't miss the Museum's collection of genuine locomotives, big machinery, model railway and kids adventure playground.

The Workshops Rail Museum

Sunday, North St, North Ipswich, 4305

HEAR The Workshops whistle blown and take a rare look inside the historic Powerhouse and explore the museum grounds at The Workshops Rail Museum Open Day.

From 9.30am-4pm; North St, North Ipswich. Free.

Imagine this...

Sunday, Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place

IMAGINE a flower. Imagine a car. Imagine a bird.

Use colourful and creative craft materials to imagine and make something, then take your creation home or display it in the gallery for others to see.

Imagine This is a hands-on studio space where children and families can imagine and make art together.

10am-5pm Free.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd

THE Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

Open to the public between 6am-11.30am.

Stallholders sell a range of items, both new and second hand.

They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice-cream, hot food, coffee and more.

From 6am-11.30am.

Coin donation.