10 things to do in and around Ipswich this weekend

Vintage hair and make-up styling

Saturday, August 18, from 10-11.30am at the Ipswich Central Library Mezzanine

MISS Kitty Darling from Australian Pinup Collective will be in town to share her tips on how to do vintage hair and make-up, which can be worn day or night.

It is free to attend.

Colours of the Lockyer Valley Arts and Culture Festival

Saturday, August 18, from 10am-3pm at Laidley Pioneer Village

OVER five hours, visitorsto this wonderful event will be able to enjoylots of free entertainment, market stalls, dancing, live music and more.

63 Classic Car Show and Shine

Sunday, August 19, from 9am-2pm at Ebbw Vale Memorial Park

Entry is a gold coin for spectators.

Cricket sign-on day

Saturday, August 18, Bruce Raleigh Oval, Redbank Plains Rd

THE South East Redbacks Cricket Club are holding a sign-on day for anyone interested in playing in the 2018/2019 season. From 1pm-4pm. Free.

Peak Organics Market

Saturday, August 18, Ivory's Rock Conferences and Event, 310 Mount Flinders Rd, Peak Crossing

PEAK Organics is a small organic farm situated in rural Queensland. Currently they sell direct to the public from their farm gate. From 9am-2pm. Free.

Ipswich Antique and Collectables Fair

Saturday, August 18. from 8am to 2pm at Ipswich Showgrounds

MORE than 60 sellers will fill the Ipswich Showground Exhibition Pavilion for the Ipswich Antique Retro Collectable and Bric a Brac Fair Fair. The pavilion will be turned into an old style department store when sellers from Queensland and NSW gather with thousands of antique and collectable items for sale.

A range of heritage and retro, together with deco items from years gone by will be on offer.

See aussiefairs.com or call 0427465407 for details.

RAAF Amberley Aviation Heritage Centre open day

Sunday, August 19 from 9am to 3pm at Amberley RAAF Base

A FREE event for the community to learn about aviation history throughout southeast Queensland and get up close with a whole range of aircraft. It's a great family day out that's enjoyed by young and old alike. Gate access closes at 2pm.

National Tree Day community planting

Sunday, August 19, Shapcott Park, 116 Gladstone Rd, Coalfalls

TREES help clean the air we breathe, filter the water we drink, and provide habitat to over 80 per cent of the world's biodiversity. You too can help our environment by planting a tree as part of National Tree Day and the Peaks to Points Festival. Enjoy the winter sun and help revegetate the Bremer River along Shapcott Park. All equipment is provided and you can plant 1 tree or as many as you would like.

Bring a hat, water, sunscreen and wear closed in shoes. From 9am-11am. Free.

Baseball club come and try day

Sunday, August 19, Tivoli Sporting Complex, 69 Church St, Tivoli

THE Ipswich Musketeers Baseball Club will be holding come and try and sign-on days on August 19 and 26 from 10am-noon. Head down to the Tivoli Sporting Complex at 69 Church St to let your children try this action packed sport.

The club welcomes children from four years to 19. The baseball season starts in October. From 10am-12pm. Free.

Afternoon tennis for over 35s

Sunday, August 19, Ipswich District Junior Tennis Association courts, Chermside Rd, Ipswich

IPSWICH Veterans Tennis Association hosts afternoon tennis for over 35s each Sunday. Contact the association on 0418 154 903. From 1pm-4pm. Membership $45 a year, $5 court fees on the day.