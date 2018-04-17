10 things to do at the Ipswich Festival

Fiesta, Food, Fun and Flavours at Queens Park

DON'T miss this great even featuring Street Eats and its smorgasbord of flavours, free children's workshops, giant games and activities and main stage entertainment.

There will an incredible evening of culinary delights from around the world, live music, dance and activities for people of all ages.

On the main stage, be entertained by exotic belly dancers, traditional South Pacific Islander fire dance and energetic Bollywood dancers.

Joe Tee and Afrodisia possess soulful vocals imbued with the group's own indefinable flavour creates an energetic dance feel.

Izalco brings you an infectious non-stop party experience with that Latin flavour

This Friday, April 20, between 5pm-9pm at Queens Park, Goleby Ave, Ipswich Central

Annual Proms Concert

ST PAUL'S Anglican Church presents the second annual Proms. The evening features a mix of classical, sacred and secular music choral items.

This year, the Brisbane Excelsior Band, The Proms Choir, the West Moreton Anglican College Chorale and The Proms Orchestra will perform surprises and rousing favourites.

Adults $35, conc $25. Phone 3812 0377. Complimentary refreshments served at interval.

Friday, April 20, at 7.30pm, Brisbane St, Ipswich Central.

Cabaret Five Foot Two

JOIN Melissa Western as she sings songs by artists no taller than 5ft 2in, including Dolly Parton, Edith Piaf, Kylie Minogue and more.

Tomorrow, at 7.30pm, Ipswich Civic Centre, Nicholas St, Ipswich Central. Tickets $25. Bookings: ipswichciviccentre.com.au.

All Gone Mad - Dress Up Saturday!

TIVOLI Drive-In Theatre is transformed into its own wonderland with oversized games, tea cup rides, and free inflatable maze.

Enter the parade dressed as any character from Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland series to win a prize for best- dressed costume. Join the maddest tea parties, meet the Mad Hatter or play croquet in the Red Queen's Croquet Court, Followed by Alice Through The looking Glass.

The Tivoli Drive In Theatre, 50 Coal Road, Chuwar, Saturday, April 21. Gates open 3pm. Movies start at 6.30pm.

Tickets $10 a car.

Log on at tivolidrivein.com.au

Welsh Church Open Day

VIEW the interior of the heritage-listed church, explore the memorabilia, and enjoy Devonshire Tea in the shade of the old Camphor Laurel tree.

This event is free on Saturday, 9am-1pm at 6 Thomas St, Blackstone.

Ipswich Grammar School Ghost Tours

IPSWICH Grammar School is the oldest secondary school and first grammar school in Queensland. It's 155-year history has had more than 17,000 boys pass through the gates.

Ipswich Grammar School, Darling St, Ipswich Central, this Friday, April 20. At 4.30pm (family-friendly tour) and 6.30pm. $10 adult, $5 children. Go to ipswichgrammar.com

Ipswich Festival Criterium

TAKE in this premier annual road racing event. The enhanced multi-event program features juniors, women, and men with the region's best racing cyclists contesting the main race. Take a picnic blanket to enjoy live music and watch the action unfold.

Date: Saturday, 7am-3pm at the Ipswich Cycle Park on Briggs Rd, Raceview. Admission is free. Go to ipswichcyclingclub.org.au.

The sounds of the '60s

THE talents and abilities of The Beach Boyz have formed a live experience that brings to life the sights and sounds of the Beach Boys. For more than a decade they have honed the unmistakable vocal harmonies of the original Beach Boys.

Date: Thursday

Location: Ipswich Civic Centre

Tickets: $35

Jazz, wine and blues

GRAB a chair, pack the blanket and sit back at Queens Park to enjoy an incredible and exciting line-up of both local and nationally acclaimed jazz, swing and blues artists, from 1pm on Saturday.

Ipswich City Big Band - 1pm

Elly Hoyt - 2pm

Asa Broomhall - 3pm

River City Aces- 4.15pm

Aaron West and the Custodians -5.30pm

Devil's Kiosk - 6.45pm

Joe Camilleri and The Black Sorrows - 8pm

Raconteurs at Goleby's

JOIN local raconteurs for an evening of simple pleasures - a rattling good yarn and a glass of wine in the cosy ambience of Goleby's Basement.

Date: Tonight, 6.30-8pm

Where: Goleby's Basement, West St, Ipswich

Tickets: $10, bookings eventbrite.com.au/ or at the door until sold out.