10 reasons we're excited about TK Maxx coming to Ipswich

POPULAR American department store TK Maxx has announced it will take over all Trade Secret stores, including the store at West Ipswich.
The chain stocks an ever-changing selection of brands so no two visits to the store is the same.
"TK Maxx is an off-price retailer. For us, value is a combination of brand, fashion, price and quality," the website states.
"Unlike traditional retailers, we generally don't do promotions, sales or other gimmicks, just big labels and designer gems at up to 60% less than the RRP and at a significant discount to the price in a department store or on the high street, every single day.
"We're also not an outlet store. An outlet store typically sells merchandise from a single manufacturer. We are different - we offer you brands from thousands of vendors around the world."
Although their stock rotates quickly, we've trawled through TK Maxx's Instagram feed to show you the 10 things we are most excited to get our hands on once the store opens.
1. Ridiculously adorable cups, plates and kitchenware
2. Designer sunglasses
3. Bright, bold fashion (with style tips)
4. Active wear that will make you want to work out
5. Make up brands at discounted prices
6. Quirky handbags to make a boring outfit extraordinary
7. Essentials for you pets
8. There is no excuse not to be organised with this inspirational stationary
9. Unique Christmas/holiday decorations (with glitter)
10. Novelty teacups, perfect for when you want to host a tea party