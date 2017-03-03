10 reasons we're excited about TK Maxx coming to Ipswich

POPULAR American department store TK Maxx has announced it will take over all Trade Secret stores, including the store at West Ipswich.

The chain stocks an ever-changing selection of brands so no two visits to the store is the same.

"TK Maxx is an off-price retailer. For us, value is a combination of brand, fashion, price and quality," the website states.

READ MORE: Popular retailer goes: Global megastore launches in place

"Unlike traditional retailers, we generally don't do promotions, sales or other gimmicks, just big labels and designer gems at up to 60% less than the RRP and at a significant discount to the price in a department store or on the high street, every single day.

"We're also not an outlet store. An outlet store typically sells merchandise from a single manufacturer. We are different - we offer you brands from thousands of vendors around the world."

Although their stock rotates quickly, we've trawled through TK Maxx's Instagram feed to show you the 10 things we are most excited to get our hands on once the store opens.

1. Ridiculously adorable cups, plates and kitchenware

Weekend entertaining, we're ready for you 💁🏼 Head in-store for deliciously summery decor at cool prices #homeware #colourpop #interiors A post shared by TK Maxx (@tkmaxx) on Aug 20, 2016 at 2:24am PDT

2. Designer sunglasses

We ♥ these designer shades almost as much as we ♥ the price. #summerstyle #summerstartsnow #sunglasses #fashion #style #summer #holiday A post shared by TK Maxx (@tkmaxx) on May 27, 2016 at 9:04am PDT

3. Bright, bold fashion (with style tips)

Hello yellow! With summer less than a month away, what bright colours are you adding to your wardrobe? #Style #Fashion #Summer #Womenswear A post shared by TK Maxx (@tkmaxx) on May 10, 2016 at 10:08am PDT

4. Active wear that will make you want to work out

5. Make up brands at discounted prices

6. Quirky handbags to make a boring outfit extraordinary

7. Essentials for you pets

8. There is no excuse not to be organised with this inspirational stationary

Pen to pastel paper for just a fraction of the price. Our next #TKMaxx Treasure Seeker goes to @annalouiseloves #Regram: @annalouiseloves 💚📎💗Pros About Teacher Life..You Have An Excuse To Buy Lush Stationary 💗📎💚 A post shared by TK Maxx (@tkmaxx) on Oct 7, 2016 at 12:29am PDT

9. Unique Christmas/holiday decorations (with glitter)

10. Novelty teacups, perfect for when you want to host a tea party