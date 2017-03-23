10 places you can still buy gumboots for CMC Rocks

WITH the line of cars waiting to get in reportedly more than 5kms long, excitement is well and truly building for CMC Rocks fans.

The recent rain conditions will most likely be muddy and the city's shops will fast be running out of stock.

If you haven't got gumboots yet, here is where you can get them in Ipswich and the Scenic Rim.

1. Kmart

AN OBVIOUS choice, Kmart at Riverlink still has a couple of gumboots left in stock but options are limited. No men's or women's are available but there are plenty of children's options in store.

2. Big W

THE Booval store, located at Booval Fair Shopping Centre, has a number of gumboots left in stock for those still looking. The store sold plenty yesterday but five in men's sizes and women's options going fast, with leopard print options still available.

3. The Vault, Boonah

THIS women's fashion store, located in High St, Boonah got extra gumboots in stock especially for festival-goers. "We have gumboots, at least a dozen pairs in ladies - ones with roosters on them, some with dots on, some with sheep - very fashionable gumboots," the store owner said.

4. Mayards , Boonah

MAYNARDS in High St, Boonah have both men's, women's and children's gumboots in stock. The costs vary but you can expect to pick up a pair of ladies gumboots for around $34, men's are $25 and kids can be purchased from $18.

5. Target

PLENTY of festival-goers have been through Target, Riverlink over the last few days. "We've already had quite a few customers come in this morning," a staff member said. "We have six pairs left in women's in limited sizes at about $29 each, no men's but we have quite a few kids sizes in boys and girls which cost about $15."

6. Rivers

STAFF at the Riverlink store said they have had heaps of CMC Rocks fans coming in today but haven't sold out. Their gumboots range in price starting at $35. "We have plain ones, low cut, high ones, flowered ones and different colours," the staff member said. "A lot of men are buying clogs as well for $5 or $10 so they can dispose of them after the festival."

7. Horseland

THE North Ipswich equestrian equipment store at 1 Pine St has almost sold out of gumboots. The store has a few western boots that are a waterproof leather in men's for around $230 and a few children's Thomas Cook gumboots are also left at $60 each. For the ladies there are some short Thomas Cook women's ankle gumboots for $60.

8. Bunnings Warehouse

IT MAY not be the first place you think of when you go shoe shopping but the West Ipswich store has plenty of gumboots left in stock. Men's, women's and kid's options are available in a range of sizes and the store has plenty on the shelves plus a "whole pallet" ready to restock. Costs average around $22.

9. Scotts Foam, Rubber, Pools

FOR anyone chasing last minute gumboots for the festival, Scotts FRP is stocking their remaining sizes at 50% off. Visit at 5 Parrott St, Ipswich or phone 3202 4444.

10. Salvos and St Vinnies

IF YOU are looking for a cheaper option there are plenty of second hand stores around the Ipswich region. Check out St Vinnies in West Ipswich or Rosewood or visit the Salvos at Yamanto. Why not buy some glitter and custom design your own special creation?