10 places to spoil mum this Mother's Day

WITH Mother's Day just around the corner, now is the time to start planning that special lunch or breakfast.

BOOVAL FAIR

Mother's Day Craft

From tomorrow through to Saturday there will be daily craft sessions in front of Woolworths.

There are two different craft events, tomorrow and Friday there will be a Make our Own Perfume craft event. As it is a school day, this is an all ages event, and anyone can attend.

So the school kids don't miss out, Thursday is an evening session and another session on Saturday for Cupcake Bath Bombs.

No bookings required... and free to attend!

NOTE: Wait times may apply on the day depending on demand.

TOWN SQUARE, REDBANK PLAINS

Sweet & Classy Spas

Now this is an amazing adventure for mums. If you haven't seen it, then it's time you checked it out.

Buy her a gift voucher or book her in for a pampering: SweetandClassySpas

Rockmans

Free coffee and cake for mum from 9am on Saturday.

Stellarossa

Looking for somewhere to go for Mother's Day? Stellarossa have you covered with their $25 High Tea on Sunday. Or you can also purchase off the regular everyday menu. Open from 8am - 4pm.

High Tea includes:

Tea or coffee

Finger sandwiches

Mini quiche

Scones with jam and cream

Lemon tartlets

Mini mousse cups

Macarons

Bookings are preferred but walk ins are welcome. Phone: 3106 4474

Pig 'N' Whistle

Mother's Day Champagne Brunch, 10am to midday $30

Includes a glass of champagne on arrival and petit fours for Mum.

Lunch from Midday - full a la carte menu with petit fours for Mum: facebook.com/pignwhistle.redbankplains/

Bookings can be made by calling 3062 2516.

The Coffee Club

Book now for a special lunch with mum.

Message their Facebook page or just drop in to book: facebook.com/tccrbplainstownsquare/

Star Carwash

Star Carwash have gift vouchers available for every occasion, and what better way to spoil your mum than with a sparkling clean car! Buy now.

GEORGE PALMER PARK, TREES FOR MUM ON MOTHER'S DAY

This Mother's Day you're invited to celebrate and honour the mums, grandmums and mother-figures in your life in a meaningful way - by planting a tree as a living tribute to them or in honour of their memory.

Your tree will grow and nurture the environment, much as you were lovingly nurtured to maturity by your mum!

Date: Sunday

Time: 9am - 11am

Location: Bundamba Creek

George Palmer Park, Cnr Blackstone Road and Sealy Street, Silkstone

Enjoy a complimentary coffee, or bring a picnic along to enjoy with your family.

All mums will receive a free thank you gift.

Please remember to bring a hat, closed shoes, sunglasses, sunscreen and drinking water.

Free event

Bookings essential, please register via MyIpswich

FOURTHCHILD

Mother's Day High Tea (two seating times)

10am - 12pm

1pm - 3pm

$44 per head. Click here for the day's menu

Bookings essential (Pre payment required).

Limited seating available.

Call 3281 9934.

QUEEN'S PARK CAFE

The Mother's Day menu is available from 8am to 5pm

To ensure as many Mums are served in a timely manner, there will be a reduced menu for the day! (For example, the breakfast menu items finish at Noon.)

The menu is now available for your perusal.

Bookings essential!

Call 07 3281 5167 or email enquiries@queensparkcafe.com.au

HOG'S BREATH CAFE

The restaurant chain love mum so much they've dedicated the WHOLE month to her.

Head to Hog's this Mother's Month for a chance to win a $300 voucher!

Click here to find out more.

CSI - CLUB SERVICES IPSWICH

Book your breakfast, lunch or dinner at Club Services Ipswich for Mother's Day.

Buffet breakfast 8am - 10am ($14.90 M / $16.40 NM)

Lunch and Dinner 12pm - 2pm & 5.30pm - 8pm 2 course meal ($25 M / $26 NM) PLUS a complimentary glass of bubbles.

Check our website and Facebook for details.

Bookings essential!

REDBANK PLAZA

Thai Yes Indeed Restaurant

Bring mum in on Mother's Day to receive a free glass of house wine.

Please book ahead. Phone 3818 7000.

GOODNA SERVICES CLUB

Why not celebrate Mother's Day with us here at the Goodna Services Club!

Mother's Day is on Sunday, the 14th of May 2017.

Call reception today to make a booking!

CHAR'D AT PA HOTEL

Spoil mum this Mother's Day.

View the menu online by clicking on the following link: pahotel.com.au

Bookings essential: Call 3282 1577.