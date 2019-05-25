10 playgrounds for kids to explore in Ipswich

IPSWICH has heaps of parks where families can spend their weekends playing and creating new memories.

With the weather tipped to be beautiful this weekend, why not get out and enjoy the sunshine at one of these great playgrounds.

Queens Park

Address: Merle Finimore Avenue, Ipswich.

THIS is one of the oldest parks in the region. There is so much to see and do in Queens Park that you could easily spend a whole day there. There is a kids playground, Nermia Gardens, which is a beautiful Japanese Garden and the Ipswich Nature Centre, where kids can get up close to a wide range of animals such as kangaroos, goats, lizards and more. There is also a cafe in the park, or you can spread out with a picnic on the grass.

Robelle Domain

Address: 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central.

THE Robelle Domain Parklands in Springfield offer lots of space for families to spread out. Here you can find a playground with play equipment like swings, see saws and climbing apparatus. You will also find a water park, the Orion Lagoon, open play spaces and plenty of running and cycling tracks.

Riverheart Parklands

Address: 20 Bremer St, Ipswich.

THERE are multiple areas and play equipment spread throughout the park meaning there is lots of things for kids to see and do. Featuring an array of water parks, a flying fox, large climbing frame, sand diggers and swings, this park is great for both big and little kids.

Lobley Park

Address: Lob Street, Churchill

THIS park includes a RAAF cargo plane with a mock cockpit so little ones can let their images run wild and pretend they are flying all over the world. The playground also includes swings, climbing equipment and lots of pathways for kids to run or ride their bikes or scooters.

Honour Park

Address: 1 Joyce Street, East Ipswich.

THIS park is fully fenced and is often much quieter on the weekend. There is a fort-style playground and barbecues to make that steak sandwich.

Enjoying the playground and water park at Robelle Domain from left, Tristain Burrastan, Dechlan Crook, Haidyn Crook, and Matthew Lee. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen

Redbank Plains Recreation Reserve

Address: Corner Cedar Road and Moreton Avenue, Redbank Plains.

CATERING for both young and old, the Redbank Plains Recreation Reserve features two playgrounds. A 3-storey climbing tower is very popular with the kids who like to be adventurous, and there are two giant slides to get down. There is also plenty of grass to kick a ball around.

Colleges Crossing Recreation Reserve

Address: Mount Crosby Rd, Chuwar.

THERE is plenty of endless play options here, with a fort, climbing rock, sway boat, balance beams, rope bridge, tunnels and frog sculptures to kids to play on. There is also lots of open spaces as well as walking paths along the river.

Tucker Family Park in Brentwood Forest

Address: Alesana Drive, Bellbird Park.

THIS is one space where the entire family can get out and have some fun. There are four sections - a playground, multi-purpose sports park, a dog park and a fitness park.

Splash'n'Play, South Ripley

Address: 6 Amity Way, South Ripley.

KIDS can explore, climb and fly at this park in Ripley. The park features a multi-age playground, water play for kids of all ages, a flying fox, barbecues and heaps of parking.

Discovery Park in Springfield Lakes

Address: 180 Lakeview Place, Springfield Lakes.

A GIANT ship with climbing ropes,navigation centre, slides and a plank are just a few features of this park. Perfect for toddlers and younger children, this playground has lots of fun play equipment.