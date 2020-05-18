Menu
Ipswich West MP Jim Madden.
$10M upgrade for highway, update on Mt Crosby interchange

Lachlan Mcivor
18th May 2020 4:00 PM
AN "overdue" $10 million safety upgrade for a stretch of the Warrego Highway through Ipswich will soon get underway, but there is no word yet on when works will start to overhaul the much-maligned Mount Crosby Rd interchange.

Crews are expected to begin work this week to widen a 6.5km stretch of the highway from the Mount Crosby overpass to the Pine Mountain Rd overpass, as well as install guardrails and wire ropes.

Queensland business Allroads will complete the work with the project supporting more than 60 jobs.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said it was the "opportune moment" to complete the works with people kept off the roads due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This $10 million upgrade will provide greater separation between traffic and reduce the risk, number and severity of crashes," he said.

"For some time, I have called for safety improvements for this section of the Warrego Highway, with a Gatton teenager killed in a crash near Brassall.

"It's overdue."

Cody Waldie, 18, was killed in a single-vehicle crash in November last year.

"His car left the road, went down an embankment and collided with a tree, which demonstrates the need for more safety barriers on this section of the Warrego Highway," Mr Madden said.

"After accidents like this, locals have told me they want action to improve the safety on the Warrego Highway and they also want see us attack the economic impacts of coronavirus.

"That is why it is important that we continue to rollout these upgrades."

Motorists who regularly use the Mount Crosby Rd interchange have been eagerly awaiting further news on when it will be upgraded.

The local community was behind the push for upgrades to improve safety and reduce congestion.

The State and Federal Governments agreed to a 20/80 per cent funding split in November for the $22 million project.

It is understood that a process is being worked out so a public consultation can be undertaken during COVID-19.

