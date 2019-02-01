$10 million state-of-the-art facility for Ipswich school

IPSWICH Grammar School are hopeful of welcoming a new state-of-the-art $10 million science facility by the middle of next year.

The proposed development will involve the construction of a three-storey STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) building next to the historic Great Hall.

The long-standing Murray Hancock building, Box Room, former dormitory wing and existing dining hall will all be demolished in the process.

One of the prime purposes of the project is to open up views of the Great Hall and "liberate" the building, which is all but hidden to passer-bys.

CHANGES COMING: Ipswich Grammar School headmaster Richard Morrison. Cordell Richardson

The hall served as grammar's original school building and has stood for over 150 years.

It would be the first secondary school building to be built on the campus since 1985, which was the current science building, and is expected to be finished by semester two of 2020.

IGS headmaster Richard Morrison said an extensive consultation process was undertaken with parents and other stakeholders.

Feedback found that the buildings set to be torn down was most in need of revitalising and a new science building was the most desired fresh facility.

"We're working with the Department of Environment and Science and Ipswich City Council around approvals for (the project) and that's going positively at this stage," he said.

"(The project) will open the Great Hall to an incredible extent and liberate it from these buildings that have crept on it and attached themselves to it."

Mr Morrison said he had received minimal concerns about the old buildings being brought down.

"People are very reassured that the Great Hall is actually being improved through this process, not threatened or damaged in some way," he said.

"We're in a public notification period now as required by Ipswich City Council, so we're running a process around that."

A public consultation event will be held on February 6 at the school's auditorium.

The building will include spaces for teaching physics, chemistry, biology, robotics and more with a lecture theatre that will be used for public events that could be available for hire by the public.

"Our place has got a great track record of excellence in science and mathematics," Mr Morrison said.

"We need to provide for our boys and their teachers a learning environment which is based on the needs of learners in 2019 and onwards.

"We're better preparing boys for the real world... the classroom design is reflecting that."