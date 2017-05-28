25°
10 jobs you can apply for right now

28th May 2017 5:00 AM

Experienced Boilermaker (Full Time, Gatton)

Experienced Boilermaker required for general engineering workshop in the Lockyer Valley.

Aluminium and stainless tig welding a requirement.

The ability to work unsupervised essential.

Some site work may be necessary.

Apply to sheltop2@bigpond.com or call 0403 256 223.

 

Tax Accountant (Contract)

CPA firm in Gatton requires an accountant for the July to Oct tax season, with possibility of a permanent position.

The role requires proficiency and experience in the preparation of wage/ salary and sole trader tax returns during client consultation. Ability to engage effectively with clients is essential as the role requires a high degree of client contact. Applicant must be motivated and client focused.

Remuneration will be dependent upon experience and qualifications.

Please contact our office for further position description. Applications to jobs@steinhardt.net.au and close 31 May.

Steinhardt & Associates, 2/125 Spencer Street, Gatton Qld 4343.

 

Senior Economic Development Officer (Permanent Full-time- Department of State Development, Ipswich)

As a team member of the Regional Economic Development Group this is your opportunity to contribute to services provided by the department in the region including economic development activities and other departmental priorities.

Please contact David Sparks on 3432 2402 before the closing dare of 9 June (Job ad reference QLD/242065/17)

Before applying for this vacancy please ensure you read the documents at this link.

 

MC Linehaul and Local Drivers (Full Time - Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne Based)

Easter Group, located in Wacol, provides time sensitive road transporting solutions to many companies throughout Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia, Victoria and Western Australia. We are a family owned business, operating since 1976.

Come and work for us as we are committed to:

  • Training and further education
  • Your safety
  • Offering an autonomous working environment
  • Maintaining an impressive Fleet

On offer are full time permanent positions including paid leave entitlements and public holidays.

Drivers will need to be available to be scheduled for work falling across the 7 days of the week. Positions will be based out of Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

The successful Applicant will:

  • Hold a current MC licence (minimum two years)
  • Have knowledge of the NHVL and Load Restraint
  • Be professional
  • Are reliable

To apply for the position please contact Anthony Maynard (Operations Manager) on 0447 511 176 or by emailing your resume to Anthony.maynard@kseaster.com.au

 

Director Professional Learning Hub - (Temporary Full-time, Silkstone State School)

An exciting opportunity exists for a temporary full time Director Professional Learning Hub based at Silkstone State School supporting the Ipswich Western Corridor.

Here you will lead the establishment and delivery of a range of tailored professional learning programs that develop capability of preservice and existing teachers in the high priority area of the Brisbane Western Corridor.

Applications to Helen Kenworthy at RecruitmentTeaching.HUMANRES@det.qld.gov.au before the closing date of 8 June (Job ad reference QLD/MER242341/17).

Before applying for this vacancy please ensure you read the documents at this link.

 

Finance Officer - (Permanent Full-time, Wacol)

Opportunity to join the Financial Performance Branch supporting the Business Performance Officer for the Mental Health and Specialised Services Division.

The key focus of the role is to oversee the financial duties related to The Park Centre for Mental Health.

Applications to Diane Allwood on 3271 8530 before the closing date of 31 May (Job ad reference QLD/WM05241414).

Before applying for this vacancy please ensure you read the documents at this link.

 

Truck and Dog Drivers

Do you want to be home every night? Our North Tivoli site requires an Experienced HC licenced Truck and Dog Tipper Drivers for customer deliveries.

A Permanent & a Part-time opportunity are available.

Overtime is available for the right team players. Loader ticket and / or excavator an mechanical experience an advantage. Apply to admin@cypressmulch.com.au or phone Lachlan on 0427 007 878.

 

Qualified Butchers and Knife Hands (Full Time - Schultes Meat Tavern)

We are looking for experienced, energetic and supportive Individuals to be part of our team.

Experienced in small good manufacturing.

Minimum three years experience.

Roles are ready.

Please send resume through to: schultes@plainland.com.au

 

Crane Truck Driver & Towing Operator (Full Time - Smart Crane Truck Services)

To apply you would need to possess the following qualifications:

  • HC licence minimum
  • CV (Crane) licence essential.
  • Dogging or Rigging Licence (optional but preferred).
  • White (Construction Induction) Card.
  • 5 years or more of driving, crane operation and towing experience.

We have a high commitment to work, health and safety and our vehicles are modern and regularly maintained. We strive to provide an efficient and reliable service, and as a small company our employees are very important to helping us achieve that goal.

To apply please email a resume or phone the contact below. Gavan Smart Manager Smart Crane Truck Services

Contact 0438 872 326

Email: info@smartcrane.com.au

 

Real Estate Sales People Wanted (Full Time - Johnson Real Estate)

Have you ever thought to yourself, 'I'd be good in real estate', yet worried about how you might cope with working 'Commission Only', or perhaps feared how others may perceive you?

We have on offer a Real Estate career with a real difference - a career to be proud of.

You begin with a three month traineeship, on a salary package of $66 000 PA. You will receive free training and education.

After completing the traineeship you have a choice of two base salary packages. $66,000 or $80 000 - each have generous performance bonuses (no matter the package, we guarantee you will earn over $100 000 in your second year).

Our top salesperson earnt in excess of $250 000 last financial year.

On top of this, we provide a genuine team environment, ensuring your enjoyment and success.

The more you succeed, the more our clients benefit.

What we're looking for is someone who can show demonstrated achievement in any field and has a burning desire to succeed.

You must be honest, hard working, mature minded and enthusiastic.

If you are seeking a genuine career opportunity and would like to be an integral part of our growing team please email a covering letter and CV to Helen - helen@johnsonrealestate.com.au

 

Owner Drivers (Contract - Dynamic Car Carrying)

Australia's fastest growing car carrying company is looking to expand its professional team of owner/drivers. We have a substantial and continually growing Queensland client base. Come be a part of our team!

You will have a safe and secure job, great returns, free training and a chance to own and grow your business within ours,

You will require a professional service based attitude towards your professional life.

As the opportunity includes purchasing a new truck along with a company supplied frame and trailer, no truck owned by you is required

Send through your resume and details. james@dynamiccarcarrying.com.au

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  employment ipswich employment ipswich jobs jobs

