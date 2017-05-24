10 jobs you can apply for right now

Registered Nurse (Part Time)

Established for 48 years, TriCare is one of Queensland's largest private owners and managers of retirement villages and aged care residences.

TriCare's Kawana Waters Aged Care Residence, located in Queensland's glorious Sunshine Coast, is seeking a permanent part time Registered Nurse with current AHPRA registration.

We have 72 hours/fortnight on offer and we encourage our nurses to work a variety of shifts. We have a flexible approach and will assist you in striking the right work/lifestyle balance. Depending on the shifts and times you are working, penalty rates may apply.

TriCare's Registered Nurses report directly to the on-site Clinical Manager. As team leader on every shift, your role is responsible for working with your personal care team to deliver a high standard of care to our residents.

Favourable skills, experience and attributes include the following:

High level of experience, preferably at supervisory level;

Specialty nursing skills, including pain management treatments;

Knowledge in ACFI and its associated documentation;

Adept at using clinical management software (tablets) at the point of care;

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

TriCare's professional training division facilitates ongoing career development and assists you to maintain the currency of your skills and knowledge.

If you believe this role is just perfect for you, please send your application to Sue Doust, Facility Manager. Please include information about your availability and preferred shifts/hours.

Email sue.doust@tricare.com.au

Feel free to request more information about the position by phoning Sue on (07) 5436 9000 .

Closing Date: Friday, 26 May 2017.

Tax Accountant (Contract)

CPA firm in Gatton requires an accountant for the July to Oct tax season, with possibility of a permanent position.

The role requires proficiency and experience in the preparation of wage/ salary and sole trader tax returns during client consultation. Ability to engage effectively with clients is essential as the role requires a high degree of client contact. Applicant must be motivated and client focused.

Remuneration will be dependent upon experience and qualifications.

Please contact our office for further position description. Applications to jobs@steinhardt.net.au and close 31st May 2017.

Steinhardt & Associates, 2/125 Spencer Street, Gatton Qld 4343.

MC Linehaul and Local Drivers (Full Time - Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne Based)

Easter Group, located in Wacol, provides time sensitive road transporting solutions to many companies throughout Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia, Victoria and Western Australia. We are a family owned business, operating since 1976.

Come and work for us as we are committed to:

* Training and further education

* Your safety

* Offering an autonomous working environment

* Maintaining an impressive Fleet

On offer are full time permanent positions including paid leave entitlements and public holidays.

Drivers will need to be available to be scheduled for work falling across the 7 days of the week. Positions will be based out of Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

The successful Applicant will:

Hold a current MC licence (minimum two years)

Have knowledge of the NHVL and Load Restraint

Be professional

Are reliable

To apply for the position please contact Anthony Maynard (Operations Manager) on 0447 511 176 or by emailing your resume to Anthony.maynard@kseaster.com.au

Heavy Rigid Tipper Driver & Truck & Quad Driver (Casual - Big Truck Workshop)

Seeking experienced HR tipper driver and quad dog operator.

Must have road ranger experience, white card, PPE gear and be reliable.

Immediate start for right operator

Call 0417 772 736.

Truck and Dog Drivers

Do you want to be home every night? Our North Tivoli site requires an Experienced HC licenced Truck and Dog Tipper Drivers for customer deliveries.

A Permanent & a Part-time opportunity are available.

Overtime is available for the right team players. Loader ticket and / or excavator an mechanical experience an advantage. Apply to admin@cypressmulch.com.au or phone Lachlan on 0427 007 878.

Experienced Boilermaker (Full Time)

Experienced Boilermaker required for general engineering workshop in the Lockyer Valley.

Aluminium and stainless tig welding a requirement. The ability to work unsupervised essential.

Some site work may be necessary.

Apply to sheltop2@bigpond.com

Call: 0403 256 223 for further details.

Qualified Butchers and Knife Hands (Full Time - Schultes Meat Tavern)

We are looking for experienced, energetic and supportive Individuals to be part of our team.

Experienced in small good manufacturing.

Minimum three years experience.

Roles are ready.

Please send resume through to: schultes@plainland.com.au

Crane Truck Driver & Towing Operator (Full Time - Smart Crane Truck Services)

To apply you would need to possess the following qualifications:

HC licence minimum

CV (Crane) licence essential.

Dogging or Rigging Licence (optional but preferred).

White (Construction Induction) Card.

5 years or more of driving, crane operation and towing experience.

We have a high commitment to work, health and safety and our vehicles are modern and regularly maintained. We strive to provide an efficient and reliable service, and as a small company our employees are very important to helping us achieve that goal.

To apply please email a resume or phone the contact below. Gavan Smart Manager Smart Crane Truck Services

Contact 0438 872 326

Email: info@smartcrane.com.au

Real Estate Sales People Wanted (Full Time - Johnson Real Estate)

Have you ever thought to yourself, 'I'd be good in real estate', yet worried about how you might cope with working 'Commission Only', or perhaps feared how others may perceive you?

We have on offer a Real Estate career with a real difference - a career to be proud of.

You begin with a three month traineeship, on a salary package of $66 000 PA. You will receive free training and education.

After completing the traineeship you have a choice of two base salary packages. $66,000 or $80 000 - each have generous performance bonuses (no matter the package, we guarantee you will earn over $100 000 in your second year).

Our top salesperson earnt in excess of $250 000 last financial year.

On top of this, we provide a genuine team environment, ensuring your enjoyment and success.

The more you succeed, the more our clients benefit.

What we're looking for is someone who can show demonstrated achievement in any field and has a burning desire to succeed.

You must be honest, hard working, mature minded and enthusiastic.

If you are seeking a genuine career opportunity and would like to be an integral part of our growing team please email a covering letter and CV to Helen - helen@johnsonrealestate.com.au