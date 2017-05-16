10 jobs you can apply for right now

MC TRUCK DRIVER and TYRE FITTER / TRADES ASSISTANT

Qube Ports & Bulk is one of the leading Stevedoring, Bulk Logistics and Port Management service providers in Australia. As an ASX top 100 company, Qube has the size to provide an impressive array of integrated logistics solutions. This service offering is backed up by a national network of 28 capital city and regional port and transport facilities across Australia.

Qube Bulk counts as its customers some of the best known and leading mining and resources companies in Australia and has won a reputation for providing a cost effective, reliable and quality service to our customers.

Qube has positions vacant for multi-combination truck drivers experienced in operating large prime movers with multiple trailers. The work involves hauling various products in the southern Qld region. Experience in pneumatic tankers and/or tippers is highly regarded. Flexibility in hours and ability to work some weekends is needed as is road ranger experience. MC

Truck Driver - Tivoli Specific Responsibilities

Efficient and safe operation of prime movers and other heavy equipment

Complete all necessary associated documentation (such as the preparation and signing of cartage dockets and service requests)

Take good care of vehicles/plant and customer products under your care

Ensure compliance with all safety, fatigue, operating guidelines, loading requirements, axle weights and any other relevant legislation, policies and procedures

Qualifications and Experience

Multi-Combination (MC) Driver's License

Experienced in driving heavy bulk vehicles and other machinery in a transport logistics, heavy industry or mining environment.

Experienced preferred in pneumatics, tippers and flexibility in hours and weekends with road ranger experience.

Working knowledge and understanding of applicable Commonwealth/State safety and environmental legislation and standards, heavy vehicle legislation and permitting standards

Ability to work autonomously using proactive approach to task resolution

Ability to be flexible and adaptable to work in a demanding environment

Ability to work well within a small team environment

Tyre Fitter/ Trades Assistant - Tivoli

We are seeking a skilled Tyre Fitter/Trades Assistant. The main focus of this role will be helping keep our fleet of Prime movers, earthmoving equipment and light vehicles operational and serviced, maintained and repaired as needed in accordance with requirements; The role is based at our Tivoli site near Ipswich.

Specific Responsibilities

Carry out truck and trailer scheduled servicing, maintenance and inspections

Maintain fleet paper trail on servicing, maintenance and repairs

Carry out repairs as directed and parts change outs

Communicate effectively with drivers and plant operators

Maintenance of company vehicles and mechanical aids

Assist maintenance tradespeople as required

Qualifications and Experience

Tyre Fitting Certification.

Experience working with Heavy Duty Diesel Equipment

Experience in a heavy industry or mining environment highly desirable

Key Competencies/Skills

Strong mechanical aptitude

Good problem solving skills

Ability to work safely in a regulated environment

Qube Ports & Bulk values diversity in the workplace and encourages applications from people of all genders and backgrounds. If you would like the opportunity to join one of the fastest growing Ports, Transport and Logistics company in Australia then apply for this great role today.

Phone: 3282 7777

Email: operations.beaumont@qube.com.au

LANDSCAPER/STEEL FABRICATOR

An interdenominational, Protestant Co-educational P-12 College located at Goodna, with an enrolment of 1030 students, invites applications for the following full-time position.

This position is required to assist with daily maintenance and upkeep of the College including:

Welding and Fabrication skills as in minor building works, construction of bag racks, outdoor furniture etc.

Painting Duties as and when required

Landscaping skills including concrete work, paving, retaining walls and grounds maintenance

Building maintenance

Further Entitlements include:

Extra super benefits available

Stable work environment

Strong safety and training systems in place

Happy and encouraging work environment

Application Form and explanatory booklet are necessary for this position and are available by downloading from the College website www.wcc.qld.edu.au under Contact, Employment.

Applications close on Monday 29 May.

QUALIFIED BUTCHERS AND KNIFE HANDS (SCHULTES MEAT TAVERN)

Full Time

Experienced in small good manafacturing

Minimum 3 years experience

Roles are ready

We are looking for experienced, energetic and supportive Individuals to be part of our team

Please send resume through to: schultes@plainland.com.au



HEAVY RIGID TIPPER DRIVER and TRUCK and QUAD DRIVER

Seeking experienced HR tipper driver and Quad dog operator.

Must have road ranger experience, white card, PPE gear and be reliable.

Immediate start for right operator.

Email: naomi@bigtruckworkshop.com.au

Call 041 777 2736

TREE LOPPERS AND CLIMBERS (SAVCO VEGETATION SERVICES, IPSWICH)

We have local vacancies available.

Forward your resume with competencies and licences:

Truck licence (MR desirable)

Climbing qualification

Chainsaw licence

Email: info@savco.com.au

Call 3288 8800

GENERAL FACTORY HAND

Factory hand required for general processing/packing/labeling of 25kg bags.

Forklift licence an advantage.

Own transport essential.

Must be fit, healthy, reliable and willing to work in outside environment.

Call 075 467 3345

COOK / CHEF WANTED

Are you looking for reliable work as a cook/chef?

Cafe or restaurant experience is necessary.

We are a very strong company and you will get a reliable 30 hours every week.

We need someone to start immediately.

Fernvale is approx 50 min to the center of Brisbane.

Email: oldfernvalebakery@yahoo.com.au

Call Bill for immediate trial 0418 806 330

REAL ESTATE SALES PEOPLE WANTED (JOHNSON REAL ESTATE)

Have you ever thought to yourself, 'I'd be good in real estate', yet worried about how you might cope with working 'Commission Only', or perhaps feared how others may perceive you?

We have on offer a Real Estate career with a real difference - a career to be proud of.

You begin with a three month traineeship, on a salary package of $66 000 PA.

You will receive free training and education. After completing the traineeship you have a choice of two base salary packages. $66,000 or $80 000 - each have generous performance bonuses (no matter the package, we guarantee you will earn over $100 000 in your second year). Our top salesperson earnt in excess of $250 000 last financial year.

On top of this, we provide a genuine team environment, ensuring your enjoyment and success. The more you succeed, the more our clients benefit.

What we're looking for is someone who can show demonstrated achievement in any field and has a burning desire to succeed. You must be honest, hard working, mature minded & enthusiastic.

If you are seeking a genuine career opportunity and would like to be an integral part of our growing team please email a covering letter and CV to Helen: helen@johnsonrealestate.com.au

CURREY'S FLOWER FARM

Seeking hard working, reliable, honest person to join our team.

Position includes:

Crop maintenance

Crop harvesting

Farm maintenance

Needs to be fit, hard working and have licence

Willing to work as part of a team

No experience required

Weekend work required

Call 07 3294 6903