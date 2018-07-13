LOOK WHO'S HIRING: 10 jobs up for grabs right now

An assistant manager at the Springfield Tavern is one of the jobs you can apply for right now.

1. Assistant Manager at the Springfield Tavern

Springfield Tavern is looking to add valued people to our Management Team.

References must be provided at interview level

2. Sales at Mystique Jewellers

Mystique Jewellers are currently looking for a motivated sales professional to join our team at our Springfield store located in Orion Springfield Central.

You don't need experience in the jewellery industry however sales and customer service experience is preferred.

3. Personal Trainer

Anytime Fitness is looking for a qualified personal trainer.

4.Retail 2IC Telstra

Telstra Store Springfield is seeking a Retail 2IC to join their respected and knowledgeable team of communication experts.

5. Childcare Leading Educator

Our clients are currently seeking a full time Leading Educator to join their team located within the Springfield area.

6. Payroll Officer

Springfield Anglican College is seeking to appoint an enthusiastic Payroll Officer to join their energetic Accounting and Finance team at the Secondary Campus of the College. The Payroll Officer will be responsible for managing payroll for over 150 employees across two campuses.

This is a permanent part-time appointment, 2 days per week.

7. Outside Hours School Care Educator

The Springfield Anglican College is looking for a qualified, experienced and motivated Educator - Outside Hours School Care (OHSC) to join our dedicated Before and After School Care and Vacation Care team..

This is a casual position with a minimum 15 hours per week.

8. Beauty Therapist

Pure Indulgence is looking for passionate beauty therapists who pride themselves on their client care and treatment standards, therapists who love people and have a genuine passion for the industry.

If you are looking for a company who take the art of beauty seriously, never underestimate the need for essential relaxation time, and can't live without great skincare - then you have just found your perfect match!

9. Parking and Security Officer

The University of Southern Queensland is looking to appoint a professional Parking and Security Officer to join the University's Security team at Springfield and Ipswich.

The successful applicant will be responsible for assisting in the provision of a safe and secure environment for persons and property within the University's precincts.

10. Enrolled Nurse

An exciting opportunity has become available for a highly skilled and experienced perioperative Enrolled Nurse with experience in Admissions/Endoscopy/Day Surgery to join the Mater Private Hospital Springfield (MPHS) on a permanent full-time basis.

