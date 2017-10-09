$10 haircuts alive and well in Ipswich

RIGHT PRICE: CC Club at Goodna charges $10 and the customers are happy.

RIGHT PRICE: CC Club at Goodna charges $10 and the customers are happy. Contributed

Joel is a journalist with 20 years of experience and since February, 2011 he has been the late reporter at The Queensland Times. Joel specialises in longer features and as the late reporter he chases all the breaking stories that unfold in the evenings. A die hard rugby league fan, Joel has been pushing hard for the Western Corridor bid to be admitted into the NRL.

HERE is a hair raising fact.

The $10 haircut may be dead and buried in Sydney but in Ipswich those amazing rates can still be found.

They are quality haircuts too from all reports.

Trim Time at Orion Springfield Central is offering $10 haircuts for seniors and children, while all men's haircuts at Goodna's CC Club are $10.

A story on news.com.au revealed recently that $10 haircuts had been given the chop in Sydney and that outlets that had only recently charged $10 had put their prices up to $15 in several suburbs.

But Ipswich is defying that trend and patrons are lining up in droves to get a piece of the action.

VALUE: Trim Time at Orion Springfield Central offers $10 haircuts. Contributed

The QT spoke to satisfied customers as they left the CC Club establishment in Goodna.

We spoke to Pologa, a busy mum from Redbank Plains with six children, who had just brought two of her five sons in for a haircut.

"The great thing is they are so cheap,” she said.

"I am originally from New Zealand and you can't get a haircut for $10 anywhere over there.

"We were getting my son's hair cut at another barber shop in Ipswich and it cost $25.

"He just wanted to come here (to CC Club) and now he won't go anywhere else now. He just loves it.

"I bring two of my sons here and now I have money for other things.”

Max, from Goodna, is now a regular at CC Club and explained why.

"Mate, times are tough and I don't have anything extra at the end of week,” he said.

"Where can you get anything for $10?

"The girls in there are great and they always give you the haircut you want.

"I wouldn't go anywhere else.”

Goodna-based councillor Paul Tully said the cheap haircuts were a winner with the public and that he had received positive feedback about the quality of the salons as well.

"The story in Sydney was basically that it was the end of the $10 haircuts,” Cr Tully said.

"But it is great to see that $10 haircuts are still alive at Goodna and Orion Springfield Central.

"These are tough times for people, particularly large families with lots of school aged children, so still having a $10 haircut is fantastic.

"Both these salons are extremely busy and doing very, very well.

"I have never had any complaints about the quality of services that people are getting at these two outlets.”

Sandra Campitelli, chief executive of the Hair and Beauty Industry Association, was quoted recently as saying that $10 haircuts were not realistic.

"People charging $10 or $15, how are they surviving? There's no way they can be making any money,” she said.

But Cr Tully said the businesses in Ipswich charging $10 had hit on something that consumers relished.

"It is good to have competition,” he said.

"Perhaps not all salons can survive with those cheap prices but the ones with these $10 haircuts are obviously doing pretty well.

"It is great for the economy and sometimes you make a bigger profit by having a bigger volume at a lower price.

"I would encourage other outlets to do the same. Their turnover will increase because people are looking for value for money.”