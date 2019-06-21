10 great events on this weekend

Creedence features the amazing vocals of Andre Lemberg, recreating the mighty, bluesy roar of John Fogerty.

Creedence features the amazing vocals of Andre Lemberg, recreating the mighty, bluesy roar of John Fogerty. Contributed

1) Main Street Festival

Today from 4-7pm at the Ripley Town Centre, Main St, Ripley.

THERE will be lots of live music, street performers, face painters, food and more for everyone of all ages to enjoy.

2) Dumbo and Captain Marvel

Today from 4pm at the Tivoli Drive-in, 50 Coal Rd, Chuwar.

GRAB your friends and fill the car and see two movies at the drive-in. Tickets are $10 per car. Gates open at 4pm and the first movie will screen at 6.30pm.

Nico Parker as Milly, left, and Dumbo in a scene from the movie Dumbo. Supplied by Disney. Disney

3) Creedence - The John Fogerty Show

Today from 8-11pm at the Racehorse Hotel, 215 Brisbane Rd, Booval.

THIS is your opportunity to see Australia's premier tribute to the classic and timeless rock music of songwriter, guitarist and singer John Fogerty, the frontman of Creedence Clearwater Revival. Tickets are $25 each. Go to www.tickets.oxtix.com.au.

4) Neil Diamond tribute show

Today from 8-11pm at Club Services Ipswich, 5 Lowry St, Ipswich.

PERFORMED by the award-winning singer Steve Cummins, relive all of Neil Diamond's biggest hits. The show is free but restaurant bookings are a must.

5) Saturday sessions with Avalon Swing

Today from 8-10pm at Studio 188, located at 188 Brisbane St, Ipswich.

GYPSY band Avalon Swing will be visiting Ipswich for the first time to perform their art deco-inspired celebration of acoustic swing music. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online at www.studio188.com.au.

SWING ALONG: Brisbane-based band Avalon Swing will be performing at Studio 188 on June 22. Contributed

6) Experience The Shine live

Today from 8.30pm-12.30am at Brothers Ipswich, Wildey St, Ipswich.

HEAR some of the greatest rock songs from music legends such as AC/DC, Blink 182, The Eagles, Bon Jovi and more. It is free to attend.

7) Western Pride FC vs SW Qld Thunder

Today from 7pm at Briggs Rd Sporting Complex, Ipswich.

THROW your support behind our local team as they take on Toowoomba.

8) Greater Springfield Bark in the Park

Tomorrow from 10am-noon at 31 Barry Alexander Dr, Springfield Central.

THIS free community event, jointly hosted by Greater Springfield Veterinary and Member for Jordan Charis Mullen, will feature a best-dressed dog comp, lucky door prizes, information stalls and more.

9) Banjo workshop

Tomorrow from 3pm at Banshees Bar and Artspace, 131 Brisbane St, Ipswich.

JOIN the monthly band group and learn how to play from multi-instrumentalist Fin Taylor. The cost is $20 for the lesson fee and all participants get a free shot of moonshine.

10) All about cacti and succulents

Tomorrow from 10-11am at Trevallan Lifestyle Centre, 77 Fernvale Rd, Brassall.

LEARN how to best care for cacti and succulents at home. They respond to treatment similar to the conditions they experience in the dry parts of Africa and the Americas. Tickets are $20 each. Book online at www.trevallan.com.