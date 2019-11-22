10 fun things to do this weekend

Santa will be making an appearance at Redbank Plaza on the weekend.

Santa will be making an appearance at Redbank Plaza on the weekend.

Succulent Christmas tree workshop

Saturday, from 10am-1pm at Dinmore Cottage Tea House

MAKE the Christmas tree of your dreams at this workshop. Participants will be given all the resources and instructions needed. For more information, search Dinmore Cottage Tea House or B’s Quirky Creations on Facebook.

The Rolling Stonez

Saturday, from 7.30-10.30pm at Brothers Leagues Club, Wildey St

THIS tribute show is a celebration of one of the greatest rock and roll bands in the world, featuring some of their biggest and most-well known hits. It is free to attend.

Ripley Providore Market

Sunday, from 9am-12pm at the Ripley Town Centre, 20 Main St, Ripley

A NUMBER or regional artisans and producers will come together to provide an array of local produce, handmade goodies, plants, clothing and more. There will also be free face painting, balloon twisters and live music. The first 200 people to head along will also receive a free carry bag with goodies. For more information, search Ripley Town Centre on Facebook.

Free TMNT Live Show and Meet ‘n’ Greet

Saturday, Riverlink Shopping Centre, Downs St & The Terrace, North Ipswich, 11am: Live show 1 in the Gasometer, outside iPlay

IT IS Turtle Time! Meet your favourite characters straight from the sewers of New York City at Riverlink Shopping Centre. Times: 10.30am-1.30pm: Craft workshop, in the Food Court; 12pm: Meet ‘n’ Greet, outside iPlay; 1pm: Live show 2 in the Gasometer, outside iPlay

Cost: Free.

Santa’s Arrival Parade at Redbank Plaza

Saturday, Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre, 1 Collingwood Drive, Redbank

GET ready for the festive season, by joining in Redbank Plaza’s Santa’s Arrival Parade. The event will be able to be viewed from all three levels of Redbank Plaza. Note: Santa will be available for photos from 2pm-4pm only today. Time: 1pm.

Peak Organics Market

Saturday, Ivorys Rock, Mount Flinders Rd, Peak Crossing

PEAK Organics is a volunteer run organically certified farm at Ivory’s Rock, Peak Crossing, with a fantastic market open to the public every Saturday.

https://www.facebook. com/peakorganicsativorysrock/?ref=hl

Ipswich Hospice Christmas Market garden party

Saturday, Ipswich Hospice Care, 37-39 Chermside Rd

IPSWICH Hospice Christmas Market Garden Party featuring market stallscent auction, enterainment, canapes, a cash bar and more! Tickets are $10 each which includes canapes. Buy tickets online at https://www.ipswichhospice. org.au/garden-party or by calling 07 3812 0063.

Boeing Boeing

Saturday, Ipswich Incinerator Theatre, Burley Griffin Drive

IT IS the 1960s, and swinging bachelor Bernard couldn’t be happier: a flat in Paris and three gorgeous air hostesses all engaged to him without knowing about each other. A riotous farce recently enjoying hit revivals. More information and tickets are available online at www.ilt.org.au or available at the Visitor Information Centre Ipswich. Time: 8pm.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd, Ipswich

THE Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds. They are open to the public between 6am- 11.30am.

Farm Open Day

Sunday, Watercress Creek Olives and Limes 53 Bryces Rd, Pine Mountain

Sample all that there is on offer made at the farm. Have a picnic under magnificent 100 year old trees or just take a walk through the Olive Grove or Lime Orchard.Christmas Hampers available. Time: 9am-3pm.