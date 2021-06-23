10 fun things to do in Ipswich these school holidays

Experience the very best of Ipswich these school holidays.

Experience the very best of Ipswich these school holidays.

The winter school holidays are almost here and the good news is there’s plenty to keep the whole family entertained in and around Ipswich.

Go to the Show

The Rosewood Show kicks off on the same day as the school holidays with lots of country style fun. See the best in show dogs, livestock and poultry, watch the showjumpers and campdrafters put their horses through their paces, and go for some rides of your own in sideshow alley. The show runs from the 25th to 26th of June and prices range from $2 for pensioners and children on Friday to $10 for adults on Saturday.

http://rosewoodshow.com/

The Rosewood Show kicks off on the same day as the school holidays with lots of country style fun.

Hang out with Thomas and friends

These school holidays mark the return of Thomas the Tank Engine and friends at the Workshops Rail Museum. Meet Thomas and the Fat Controller, and see George the Steamroller, Annie, Douglas, Clarabel and more. Join in the hunt for hidden Thomas trains on a huge model railway and dive into the Thomas play pit, or simply relax with a Thomas movie.

$14.50 adults, $11.50 children, and free for under 3s.

https://theworkshops.qm.qld.gov.au/

These school holidays mark the return of Thomas the Tank Engine and friends at the Workshops Rail Museum.

See the lights

The Ipswich festival is back with a new look and name. From the 8th of July SPARK Ipswich will have three light installations within walking distance of each other so you can see projections on St Mary’s Church, an art, light and water show taking place on the Bremer River, and the Ipswich City Council building transformed with LED light activations.

Free.

https://www.ipswichfestivals.com.au/sparkipswich/

The Ipswich festival is back with a new look and name: SPARK.

Splash out

Ridiculous and hilarious, the Trash Test Dummies are back with their new show, the Splash Test Dummies. This new aquatic themed production combines acrobatics, stunt work, circus skills and slapstick comedy in a family friendly show that takes you from the bathtub to the beach. There’s one show only on the 8th of July so snap up a ticket fast.

$22pp.

https://www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au/event/splash-test-dummies-2/

The new aquatic themed production combines acrobatics, stunt work, circus skills and slapstick comedy in a family friendly show.

Try camel milk gelato

The first week of school holidays is also Scenic Rim’s Eat Local Week and at Summer Land Camels they’re celebrating with a Farm Tour & Taste to see how camel milk turns into cheese and gelato, and the Little Farmer Humpty Day with kids activities, camel cuddling and special $20 kids camel rides. There’s also a free market day on the 26th of June.

Tour prices start at $10 and be sure to book ahead to ride a camel.

https://summerlandcamels.com.au/

https://www.eatlocalweek.com.au/

Top 10 things to do in Ipswich these school holidays.

Make time for tea

Feel like you’ve been transported to Japan at a traditional tea ceremony in the Nerima Gardens. After a guided tour of the gardens you’ll slip off your shoes and sit on tatami mats in the teahouse where you’ll be guided through the ceremonial preparation and presentation of matcha. Bookings are essential.

$40 adults, $30 child up to 12 years.

https://www.discoveripswich.com.au/tour/japanese-tea-ceremony-at-nerima-gardens/

Feel like you’ve been transported to Japan at a traditional tea ceremony in the Nerima Gardens these school holidays.

Get spooked

One for the older, will be able to sleep at night afterwards, children, Ghost Tours Australia will be running Haunted Ipswich CBD, Goodna Cemetery and Ipswich Cemetery tours through the school holidays. Expect tales of headless angels, missing graves, statues that move and more as you discover Ipswich’s macabre history. Join a public tour or if you have 15 or more you can arrange your own private tour.

$20 teens, $25 concessions and $30 adults.

https://ghosttoursaustralia.com.au/ipswich-ghost-tours/

Ghost tours at Ipswich Cemetery.

Build a snowman

It’s not the usual Queensland school activity, but this school holidays you can make your own Olaf, climb a snow mountain and throw snowballs with your family and friends. From the 19th of June to the 11th of July Snow4Kids will be making it snow at its new location at the Orion Springfield Central.

$20pp or $18 if you’re fast enough to get early bird tickets.

https://snow4kids.com.au/

Make your own Olaf, climb a snow mountain and throw snowballs with your family and friends. Pic: Peter Wallis

Meet the animals

The only free zoo in South East Queensland, the Ipswich Nature Centre is where you can see bilbys, quolls, emus, wombats, wallabies and more. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during the school holidays you can also do an Animal Encounters tour and get to know the animals by name as you join the zookeepers on their rounds.

Free to visit. Tours $15 adults, $10 children.

https://www.discoveripswich.com.au/tour/animal-encounters-ipswich-nature-centre/

Take the youngsters to check out the sights at Ipswich Zoo.

Join a treasure hunt

There’s treasure in that there sandpit! And the kids are going to find it. At the Ipswich Art Gallery children 3 – 8 can make their own treasure bag then dig for jewels, gems and trinkets that they can keep, while learning a little big about fossicking and geology along the way.

$5 per treasure hunter. Parents and children under 3 free.

https://www.ipswichartgallery.qld.gov.au/allevents/treasure-hunt/

Originally published as 10 fun things to do in Ipswich these school holidays