10 free things you can still do during the Ipswich Festival

1. Purple Persuasion

ARTtime's annual colour competition and exhibition is celebrated during the Ipswich Festival. Twenty-five artists, supplied with the same size canvas and a paint tube of this year's colour, purple, have created remarkably diverse and complex artwork pieces resulting in a unique exhibition as each artist's individual ideas came to life.

WHEN:

April 28-Friday, May 26; Monday-Friday 9am-5pm. Saturday 9am-1pm

WHERE:

ARTtime, 203 Brisbane St, Top of Town

2. Woolly Mammoths Craft

JOIN in the fun at the Woolly Mammoths Craft Group.

WHEN:

May 11 & 13, 10am-1pm

WHERE:

The Art & Craft Cottage, 2 West St Ipswich

BOOK:

3. InSitu

THIS year's InSitu really is a trail of discovery as the festival presents exciting works created by some of Ipswich's most prolific and talented artists.

With this year's brief in mind, artists have produced works that embrace innovation, interaction and recycling/upcycling to create art pieces that reflect the notion of making something new from something old and giving it a twist.

Experience a moving, animated piece that will have you mesmerised as visual and audio combine to transport your mind to another place. Take a seat and enjoy this fun, interactive element in the Ipswich Mall this Festival. Arts Alive Ipswich explores the idea that life is a cycle. Renewal and growth are the forces that keeps the cycle turning.

Positioned in the heart of the city, Growth looks at change and how that can positively influence the future especially during this exciting time of change in Ipswich Central.

WHEN:

All Festival dates

WHERE:

Ipswich Mall Rotunda, Ipswich Central

COST:

Free

4. Global Fiesta

ENJOY a vibrant mix of world music, dance, international cuisine, unique stalls, workshops and activities as we celebrate our cultural diversity.

The main stage entertainment kicks off at 2pm and brings together diverse cultural performances on a truly grand scale. With sticks clashing and festooned with bells, Belswagger Morris Folk dancers will take you through different English village traditions of Cotswold Morris dancing. Delight in cultural performances from students from Bundamba State Secondary College. Roots and funk outfit Fat Picnic combines infectious grooves, high energy and good times. Zambabem takes over the stage with their upbeat popular Brazilian music from their homeland. World first Didjboxa Geoffrey Fabila will captivate you with his modern spin on the didgeridoo while Umkancho presents a new wave of mindful and intelligent African music built around the traditional Zimbabwean Mbira. Enjoy the spectacle of colourful and imaginative traditional costumes from the famous Oruro Carnival as Bolivia Marka Dance Group present exotic and rarely seen dances. Fall in love with rich and diverse traditional Persian music.

WHEN: Saturday, May 13, 2-8pm

WHERE: Queens Park, Ipswich Central

5. Jazz, wine and blues

SIT back, relax and enjoy an afternoon of smooth grooves and rocking blues.

Secure your spot early and stay the day and into the night for great entertainment.

WHEN: Sunday, May 14, 2-8pm

WHERE: Queens Park, Ipswich Central

PROGRAM:

2-3pm Rumblefish

Founded in the unconventional and uncompromising blues stylings of local Brisbane legend Blind Dog Donnie, James (vocals/guitar) and Alex (drums) spent four years backing 'the Don' learning the school of making simple music swing before taking the plunge and forming Rumblefish.

3.15-4.15pm Cigàny Weaver

Formed out of a love of Django Reinhardt, Sigourney Weaver and Red Wine, Cigàny Weaver are one of the newest, and most exciting Gypsy Jazz acts in Australia.

4.30-5.30pm The Big Love Blues Band

The Big Love Blues Band delivers classic tunes made famous by the likes of Muddy Waters, Bo Diddley, B.B. King, Howlin' Wolf, Big Bill Broonzy and the king of the blues Robert Johnson.

5.45-6.45pm SCAT

This four piece band does for jazz what bubbles do for soda-pop! Original tunes, tasty standards, clever arrangements, brilliant musicianship and serious humour is a package that audiences can't get enough of SCAT's live show.

7-8pm Russell Morris

Aria Hall of Fame inductee, #1 selling Platinum artist, King of Pop, and Australian Icon are a few phrases commonly used when describing Aussie legend Russell Morris.

6. Ipswich Art Society

THE Ipswich Art Society Festival Exhibition features a feast of new and refreshing art experiences. This exciting exhibition by members of the Ipswich Art Society showcases a vibrant collection of inspirational mixed media artwork that spans a range of styles and subjects and explores different techniques. Artwork is available for sale during the exhibition.

WHEN: 10am-4pm daily

WHERE: Inspirations Gallery, next to Birch Carroll & Coyle Cinemas, Ipswich Mall

7. Spindle spinning with the spinners and weavers

Discover the variety of fibres to spin and create innovative yarns like cotton, wool, alpaca, silk, hair, threads and bast fibre, then try your hand at spinning a thread with a simple hand spindle. Celebrating 40 years, the Ipswich Historical Society Inc Spinners & Weavers invite new members to join their friendly group and to be a part of a child friendly, caring and nurturing group. Textiles are their raison d'etre... reason to be!

WHEN: Thursday 11 May, 9am - 2pm

WHERE: Cooneana Heritage Centre, 1041 Redbank Plains Rd, New Chum

BOOK: http://www.ipswichhistoricalsociety.com/

8. Kids Go Wild Lantern exhibition

CUDDLY koalas, playful platypus, rocking rock wallabies and outrageous eucalypts all come alive at the lantern installation made from recycled materials. Ipswich's wonderful plant and animal species are featured at this Iconic Species Lantern Line on the Bradfield Bridge throughout the Ipswich Festival. Let these lanterns guide your way to becoming friends with nature and start exploring the natural and mystical creatures already living in Ipswich. Come and enjoy this magical vision created by the Kids Go Wild gang.

WHEN:

All festival dates

WHERE:

Bradfield Bridge, Ipswich Central

9. Unmasked

Unmasked is a highly esteemed event by schools and their students to showcase their creative expressions and artistic talents.

Ipswich Festival and Walker Pender Group invited local schools to paint a giant 1.5m mask within the theme of Ipswich's Iconic Species. Ipswich supports a highly diverse natural environment with rainforests, dry vine forests, eucalypt forests and woodlands, swamps and wetlands making up the city's habitat network. These natural areas provide habitat for over 1650 native floral and fauna species. Ipswich's Iconic Species is supported through Ipswich City Council's EnviroEd program.

WHEN: All Festival dates

WHERE: St Paul's Anglican Church gardens, Brisbane St

10. Ipswich in Mianature

BE DELIGHTED by recreations of Ipswich's oldest buildings including the Post Office, School of Arts, Sabah's Material Store, London Pharmacy, Ba and the Old Fire Station.

WHEN: Until Sunday May 14 (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday), 10am - 5pm

WHERE: Ipswich Antique Centre, 86 East St, Ipswich