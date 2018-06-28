Up to 10 businesses planned to fill old Springfield Masters

The old Masters store is expected to be turned into a selection of 10 businesses.

PLANS have been revealed to turn the old Springfield Masters building into a retail warehouse with up to 10 business.

The plans include a restaurant, medical centre, 24-hour gym, play centre and café, 122-place child care centre and local shops including a chemist.

Strategic layouts show developers intended to cash in on families in the Springfield area, with plans based on convenience.

The children's play centre will operate with six specific timeslots during the day, allowing parents to go the gym, doctor or restaurant and shop at their leisure.

"This commercial recreation activity compliments and supports the predominant retail warehouse uses through increased footfall to the site, providing parents with a time-limited, drop-in child care facility for scheduled events," the development application reads.

"This then provides opportunities to peruse the predominant retail warehouse offers in a relaxed manner without distractions."

Developers say there is already interest from medical, allied health and wellness providers for the medical centre.

It is expected that up to 10 doctors and six nursing staff will work at the centre.

Town Planner Urbis prepared the application for Home Investment Consortium, the company behind multiple similar developments at old Masters buildings around the country.

Property details show the 3.1ha site last sold to Hydrox Nominees for $4.95m in February 2010.



Colliers International launched 35 Home Consortium centres across Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria at the time of the sale.

While the company has grand plans for the Springfield site, there are no similar plans before Ipswich City Council for the old Bundamba Masters site.

A decision is yet to be recorded against the application.