10 animals who are eager to meet you

Ashleigh Howarth
by
11th Dec 2018 12:00 PM

THE RSPCA caters for all animals great and small, so for this week's adopt-a-pet, we have showcased a wide range of animals who are currently seeking adoption.

It's not just adorable puppies and kittens who are needing homes. Animals such as birds, lizards, turtles, goats and horses also deserve to have a home where someone loves and cares for them.

From Chloe the female thoroughbred to Scooter, a four-year-old male macaw, here are 10 animals who are waiting at the RSPCA Wacol Campus for you to come and visit.

 

adopt a pet ipswich rspca rspca adoption centre wacol
Ipswich Advertiser

