$10 000 winning Scratch-It ticket sold at Ipswich newsagency

A Bundamba woman has had the surprise of her life, discovering she won one of the top prizes of $10,000 on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at Nextra Booval Fair, Shop 51- 53, Booval Fair Shopping Centre, Corner Brisbane and South Station Roads, Booval.

Confirming her prize with a Golden Casket official this morning, the woman recalled the moment she discovered her windfall.

"I went to the newsagency to buy a ticket for one of my family members birthday and ended up buying some for myself as well,” she explained.

"When I went home I scratched them and won a few dollars and then I got to my last ticket and that is the one that won me $10,000.

"I was shocked! I almost fell on the floor.

"I thought I was going to have a heart attack. I couldn't stop shaking!

"It hasn't sunk in yet. It feels very surreal.”

When asked how she'll enjoy her instant windfall, the woman had no hesitation in revealing her plan.

"I am going to pay some bills, share it with my family and go on a holiday to the Gold Coast,” she shared.

"It certainly made my weekend even more special.”

Nextra Booval Fair manager Robyn Aitchison said the outlet was celebrating selling a winning ticket to one of their customers.

"We are very excited,” she said.

"The lady came back in and told us she had won and we were so thrilled for her.

"We wish her all the best with her prize.

"We have sold a few major prizes in the past. Hopefully we sell more major prizes in the future too.

"All of our customers are so happy for us and hoping we sell a major prize to them next.”

