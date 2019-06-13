10-0: Ipswich City dismantle disappointing UQ bid

FOOTBALL: After what turned out a training run for his team, Ipswich City Bulls coach Ian Carson was disappointed in his opposition.

The Ipswich mentor was keen to tackle the Brisbane Women's Premier League competition leaders in the Elaine Watson Cup knockout series match at Sutton Park.

However, UQ decided to field a City League standard side and paid the price, being thumped 10-0 by the resurgent Bulls last night.

"I was just surprised they didn't treat the Elaine Watson Cup seriously,'' Carson said. "I really wanted a good game.''

In front of a supportive crowd, the Bulls women dismantled UQ in the first half, building a 5-0 lead they replicated after the break.

"We did what we had to do,'' Carson said. "We're just going to play our game every week.''

Bulls striker Lareena Meiklejohn. Cordell Richardson

Striker Lareena Meiklejohn and young speedster Natasha Ridley led the way, each scoring a hat-trick.

"It was good to see Lareena back scoring again,'' Carson said, acknowledging her recent hard work without much luck in premiership matches.

"Tash is starting to creep up to another level now. She's starting to think about the game more so it was good for her.''

Vanessa Lane scored twice and regular goalkeeper Teagan Gordon enjoyed her second half run on the field, also scoring along with Georgia Harper.

Bulls Reserve Grade goalkeeper Chloe Snell guarded the net after halftime.

Carson was happy to see some of his younger players gain valuable experience with the senior players.

With regular captain Shani Wilton rested with a slight groin strain, Lailey Hunt led the team to victory.

"It gave an opportunity for them to hone what they've been doing,'' Carson said, after a recent 7-3 win over Taringa and 3-3 draw with Peninsula Power.

The Bulls' next BWPL match is on Monday night away to The Lakes, currently in second place.

Carson appreciated The Lakes rescheduling the game so his players could enjoy Saturday's Ipswich Cup.

Elaine Watson Cup Rd 2: Ipswich City Bulls 10 (Lareena Meiklejohn 3, Natasha Ridley 3, Vanessa Lane 2, Teagan Gordon, Georgia Harper) def UQ 0.