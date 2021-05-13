$1 million hole-in-one prize lures hundreds to outback

IT'S the outback Queensland golf course where dust could turn to dreams.

Longreach golf club, where the term 'green' should be replaced by 'brown', will this year give weekend warriors the chance to join sporting immortality with a shot at $1 million in a high-stakes hole-in-one contest.

First held two years ago and cancelled last year, the Outback Masters golf series will feature six rounds across some of Queensland's quirkiest courses, culminating in a chance to become an instant millionaire on the 18th at Longreach on July 25.

The brainchild of Tourism and Events Queensland and Golf Australia, the inaugural Outback Masters in 2019 saw Mount Isa host the million-dollar shot, but no one came close to the pin.

After a year off due to the pandemic, interest in this year's tour has exploded, with entries now officially sold out.

To be eligible for the million, players have to compete in at least three of the tour's six events.

Tom McLellan is keen to have a crack at the million-dollar hole-in-one competition coming to Longreach. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

Competition will take place at Biloela, Charleville, Quilpie, Blackall and Hughenden before the Longreach finale.

Queensland Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the sell-out would see 1000 amateur golfers travel across the outback in a $1.4 million economic boost for communities.

"It's a great way of encouraging golfers to extend their stay in the outback and support local businesses," he said.

Golf Australia Queensland manager Luke Bates said interest had exploded in the event after its 2019 debut.

"It took some time to grow, but it's going gangbusters this year," he said.

Recent rains have transformed the Longreach course from a dry dust bowl in to a slightly less dry dust bowl.

But with $1m on the line, it's all part of the challenge.

While he plays off a handy six handicap, Longreach's Tom McLellan has never nailed a hole-in-one.

There's never been a better incentive.

