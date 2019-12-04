Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
First Qantas trotted out $99 flights, then Jetstar joined the party with a massive pre-Christmas sale. Now Tigerair’s hit back with even cheaper fares.
First Qantas trotted out $99 flights, then Jetstar joined the party with a massive pre-Christmas sale. Now Tigerair’s hit back with even cheaper fares.
Travel

$1 flights on sale as airlines battle and you are the winner

4th Dec 2019 1:35 PM

First Qantas trotted out $99 flights, then Jetstar joined the party with a massive pre-Christmas sale featuring domestic flights from $35.

Now Tigerair's hit back with its own Christmas sale, featuring $1 flights.

The "Pay to Go, Come Back for $1" sale launched with the $1 flights available on the return legs of flights around the Tigerair network, with fares starting from $74 from Sydney to the Gold Coast. That's the equivalent of $37.50 each way.

Travellers can get to Perth to Melbourne and back from $196 (equivalent to $98 each way), and Brisbane to Cairns return from $112 ($56 each way).

"Our Pay to Go, Come Back for $1 sale is a proven hit among bargain hunters who know

how to snag a good deal to any of our exciting destinations across the country," Tigerair

Australia spokeswoman Breanna Gaymer says.

"This is always our most popular sale and it comes just at the right time delivering an early

Christmas treat ahead of the festive season."

 

Airlines are running competing pre-Christmas sales. Picture: Jetstar
Airlines are running competing pre-Christmas sales. Picture: Jetstar

Meanwhile, over at Jetstar, travellers can snap up discount domestic flights starting from $35 for a Sydney to Melbourne (Avalon) flight.

Internationally, Jetstar's also offering $189 flights to Hawaii or $219 to Vietnam, departing Sydney or Melbourne.

Flights to Bali start from $129 from Perth, Fiji from $169 from Sydney, Queenstown from $169 from Melbourne and Seoul from $219 from the Gold Coast.

It's been a huge couple of weeks for budget travellers, with airlines offering big discounts on international flights over the Black Friday sales period.

And Virgin Australia last week launched a flash sale offering travellers half-price flights for Christmas, followed by a campaign to give away four free flights for Christmas travel.

Tigerair's Pay to Go, Come Back for $1 sale runs until midday, Friday, December 6 (AEDT) or until sold out.

Jetstar's Christmas Sale runs until 11.59pm, Monday, December 9 (AEDT) or until sold out.

Qantas' 12 days of Christmas sale continues until Thursday, December 12, with new destinations on sale being revealed each day of the sale.

cheap flights flights jetstar tigerair travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Across our regional websites, more than 100,000 have already become subscribers to what is Australia’s best value news subscription deal

        Queensland weather: Warning on heatwave conditions

        Queensland weather: Warning on heatwave conditions

        Weather Queensland weather: Warning on heatwave conditions

        • 4th Dec 2019 12:45 PM
        Big grant for small community group to grow

        premium_icon Big grant for small community group to grow

        News The Springfield Camira Men’s Shed established only last year is about to grow with...

        Ambo left traumatised after shocking sexual assault

        premium_icon Ambo left traumatised after shocking sexual assault

        Crime Patient assaults paramedic as she attemps to treat his injuries in the back of...