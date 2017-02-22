$1b Springfield development deadline brought forward

IPSWICH retirees are beating investors to the market, with the majority of interest in Aveo Springfield's $1 billion development coming from locals.

The retirement village project is tracking strongly and set to be delivered ahead of schedule June.

Aveo executive general manager of developments Gary Kordic said interest was predominately from local seniors looking to retire close to home.

Aveo's Springfield development is running ahead of schedule. File

More than 80% of the 300 sales enquiries received to date have come from Ipswich suburbs.

"It's great to see strong local interest from the Springfield area, with buyers attracted to the accessible and interconnected village design with a range of lifestyle, health, and care services right at their doorstep," he said.

"In addition to 66 independent living units, building A will boast a dining and bar area, café, fully-equipped gym, specialist suit, and hairdresser from mid-year, along with a shared community recreational park open to the public.

Aveo's Springfield development is running ahead of schedule. File

"Having been designed as a social and intergenerational community, Aveo Springfield will provide a supportive environment for residents with an array of living options, including a full-service aged care facility, to meet their long-term needs."

How the project has unfolded:

April 2016: Aveo Group started work on the 20-year project which was set to deliver the country's largest fully-integrated, age-friendly retirement village and hundreds of new jobs to the emerging city of greater Springfield.

January 2017: The sales suit opened as more than 60 retirement apartments were set to see their first residents move in this year.

February 2017: The completion date for the first stage, 66 apartments, moved forward to June.