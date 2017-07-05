26°
Off-duty cop helps catch alleged car thieves

5th Jul 2017 6:28 AM

GATTON detectives have charged two people after an alleged stolen vehicle was intercepted at Plainlands last night.

An off-duty police officer travelling along the Warrego Hwy at around 9.20pm noticed the stolen white Audi and reported it to local police.

A tyre deflation device was deployed on the highway near Laidley Plainlands Rd a short time later.

Several of the tyres deflated with the vehicle being abandoned soon after and police apprehending a man and woman following a short foot pursuit.

A 23-year-old Woodridge man has been charged with nine offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, wilful damage, obstruct police, unlicensed driving and two counts of stealing.

An 18-year-old Woodridge woman was charged with 15 offences including eight counts of stealing and four counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

They were both charged with unlawful possession of a Category A firearm after police located a shotgun.

Both were denied police bail and have been remanded in custody to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.

Police will allege the vehicle was stolen from Alexandra Headlands sometime between June 30 and July 1.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  crime gatton ipswich police theft

