Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

-2.1C! Icy blast sends a chill through southeast

6th Jul 2020 6:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

SOUTHEAST Queensland has woken to a freezing start to the week, with temperatures as low as -2.1C in places.

Applethorpe was the coldest place in the state this morning, with a low of -2.1C but there were a number of other places in the region that faced below-freezing temperatures.

Oakey and Dalby, west of Toowoomba, both had frosty starts to the day, with temperatures of -1.2C and -0.3C respectively.

In Warwick, residents woke to a frosty -1.1C, while Wellcamp Airport in Toowoomba recorded a temperature of -1.4C at 5.20am.

Further north, Kingaroy was also on the receiving end of below-freezing temperatures, with the mercury plummetting to -0.5C.

Closer to the coast, things were a little warmer, with Brisbane experiencing a relatively balmy 8.1C, while it was 6.9C at Coolangatta and 5.9C at Nambour.

Originally published as -2.1C! Icy blast sends a chill through southeast

More Stories

cold weather editors picks stanthorpe weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man’s romantic date ‘set-up’ for attack

        premium_icon Man’s romantic date ‘set-up’ for attack

        News A man was chased down the street and attacked as he attempted to pick up his date on a dark Ipswich street.

        Jailed drug ‘king pin’ charged with bashing fellow inmate

        premium_icon Jailed drug ‘king pin’ charged with bashing fellow inmate

        News A notorious drug dealer has fronted court after an alleged assault of a prisoner

        Dangerous gully swallows up land and threatens properties

        premium_icon Dangerous gully swallows up land and threatens properties

        News Residents have been left helpless as an eroded gully at Karalee eats away at nearby...

        More cash up for grabs for community groups

        premium_icon More cash up for grabs for community groups

        News Ipswich City Council has boosted its funding for community organisations in a bid...