Zebra crossings home to 13 new lollypop ladies and men

Come June the state's primary school children are set to be in even safer hands as 13 new lolly pop men and women take their place at zebra crossings across Queensland.

RAIN or shine, every school morning and afternoon students across Queensland experience the friendly face and responsible instructions of school crossing supervisors.

The roles provide a back-to-school-boost in road safety, with 13 new school crossing supervisors to be allocated by the end of June.

Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey said School Crossing Supervisors played a huge roll in student safety and teaching children about road safety.

"12 new school crossing supervisors started in schools across the state in the second semester of 2016 and I'm pleased to announce that over the next six months, 13 new supervisors will be on our school crossings helping more Queensland children," Mr Bailey said.

"That's 25 new school crossing supervisors across Queensland this financial year to help children safely cross the road and improve students' safety for many years to come."

School Road safety fast facts:

School Crossing Supervisor Scheme (as of November 2016):

676 schools have adopted the School Crossing Supervisor Scheme

There are 1202 school crossings throughout the state and more than 1900 school crossing supervisors

The 13 new supervisors being introduced this semester are among 75 being introduced to Queensland schools between July 2015 and June 2018 (three financial years)

This significant boost to the scheme was announced in the Palaszczuk Government's 2015-16 Budget, with 25 new school crossing supervisor positions commissioned per year

Flashing School Zone Signs:

Flashing school zone signs are now installed at 696 school zones across Queensland.

By June 30 this year, flashing school zone signs will also be installed at an additional 47 school zones.