YOUR SAY: Vinnies is not a dumping ground

VINNIES wants to remind people not to "dump" on their good work by stealing from donation bins and depots or leaving rubbish meant for tips at their donation bins, or outside their shops.

Struggling Queenslanders are missing out on desperately-needed items due to them being spoiled or stolen before they get sold in Vinnies shops, or sent on to needy families.

Now a new program rolling out across the region will see people who do the wrong thing, including dumping unwanted items or taking donations, charged with littering or stealing.

What do you think about this? Here's what you said on Facebook:

Debby Carey-Free - "Some things that get dumped in these bins are disgraceful; dead animals, dirty syringes (my husband was pricked by one) animal faeces and even a bag of dirty tampons. People make me sick! Take your rubbish to the dump! It's not fair these charities have to deal with such filth! We had a year long agonising wait and repeated blood tests before hubby got the all clear after needle stick injury."

Ren Smith - "Moral of the story; skip the big organisations and use pages like Pay It Forward where your goods reach the families in need, rather than paying the wages of managers."

David Yarrow - "Ungrateful - if they want donations, arrange to empty the bins more often. Solution - do away with bins altogether and have drop-off points in-store where people can leave their donations "during working hours".

Kim Schubel - "Took a car load to Lifeline this week during opening hours and gave it straight to the distribution truck driver on site, lucky timing. The bins are not a system that works and that needs to be addressed. The pink bag charity collectors who do street collections are a good way to donate too."

Marlene Spark - "I remember years ago we donated to Lifeline, we rang them and they came out and collected it. Now we just take it to them when they're open."

Kell Chase - "I don't deal with them no more. I put all my unwanted stuff on Facebook/Gumtree and put a free tag onto it."

Kelly Emerson - "As much as I like Pay It Forward or Free Cycle, so many people abuse it. I now donate to smaller orgs that give away to those in need rather than orgs who make a profit. So many ways to help others."

Kelly Elms - "Is there better options like sorting systems or boxes (clothes, decor, etc) that could help workers? Surely the holidays is a common time when people try to do a home cull, so make sure it is well-catered for. It is sad when so much gets binned that could be reused."