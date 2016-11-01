28°
YOUR SAY: Pig and Whistle, a bigger Hog's Breath and a bowling alley

1st Nov 2016 7:00 AM
UPGRADE: Artist impression of the Ipswich Mall redevelopment.
UPGRADE: Artist impression of the Ipswich Mall redevelopment.

A DFO set up, a Pig and Whistle, a bigger Hog's Breath and a restaurant precinct.

Here's what our readers said when we asked them what retailer or shops they would like to see replace Woolworths in the CBD.

Lorraine Harvey - Offer new boutique shops, cafes, etc. Low rent for the first year to encourage people to move into the mall. You can go to Lowes/Woollies/Millars etc in ANY shopping centre. It is time to embrace diversity and give small businesses a chance to thrive. People will travel and visit for something different but unfortunately this greedy council can't see past the $ signs.

Julia Sorpassa - How about a DFO set up where all big retailers and department stores, offer cheaper, reduced and end of season items?

Cam Jay - A Pig and Whistle would be nice. With a roof top bar on top of Icon building to match.

Troy Wren - Clean the mall up and turn it into a restaurant precinct, there is great parking there. Similar to Park Rd Brisbane.

Col Twyford - Connect the mall to Riverlink. Council should have done that in the first place. Putting a walkway with shops over the river. Then clean up the river banks and incorporate it with alfresco dining along the river.

Harley-jean Gordon - A bigger Hog's Breath. They should move that into the mall... once it's been refurbished.

Karmies Haack - A bowling alley would be nice, I keep putting that out there but other things get built.

Terresa Petersen - Myer, or similar.

Rod Fuller - Aldi super store.

Sandra Fortescue - It is so sad that the town that was once touted as the capital of Queensland is left to die or be turned into a bowling alley or swimming pool.

Kerry May - I honestly couldn't think of a retailer to put in the mall that would be different enough to drag me into the city that you couldn't already get at Riverlink, Orion or Redbank... so, good luck with that.

Coleen Small - I'm glad the chemist is staying otherwise I'd be buggered. I've been going there for so long.

Donna Maree Butt - Council spends more time and money at Springfield to worry about our mall unfortunately.

Bob Ellwood - Oh, the mall... get poor or die trying.

Topics:  ipswich mall your say you said it on facebook

