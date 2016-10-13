YOUR SAY: New taxi laws just make Uber more appealing

TAXI drivers in Queensland will no longer have to speak English or have knowledge of common destinations.

As part of the changes being made by the Queensland Parliament under Stage 1 of the personalised transport reforms, the English language and destination knowledge requirements have been removed.

Taxi applicants also no longer need to have held an "Australian open, provisional or probationary licence of the appropriate class for at least 1 year during the 3-year period" immediately before applying after Section 20C(1)(a) was also removed.

What do you think about this? No prior licence, no English language or destination knowledge required - important or not important? Here's what you said on Facebook by a show of likes:

James Woodbridge (32 Likes) - Just makes Uber all that more appealing... $54 from the Valley to Ipswich with Uber... who in their right mind uses a taxi these days?

Mark Beutel (26 Likes) - Joking, right? Seriously that's got to be someone's idea of utter lunacy, right? Probably some form of discrimination expecting people living/working in Australia to actually be expected to speak the language of the country! How stupid is all the PC garbage going to get... if indeed that is what the reason is. So if taxi drivers can't communicate in English or actually know where they are going, what is the accepted means of telling them where you want to go or how to get there? Sign language? Facial expressions? Chicken bones and rocks? What? Serious question!

John A. McAully (15 Likes) - Meanwhile a trained nurse from Taiwan with fluent English can't become a nurse in Australia without passing a test most Australians wouldn't pass, for English literacy. How do they get a license if they cannot read or speak English. I can't get a job overseas without knowing their language. Why must Australia bend to allow all this when other countries don't do the same for us?

Lorraine Lozzy Hanford (12 Likes) - No way will we be taking a cab if the driver can't speak English. This is one of the most ridiculous decisions I've read in a long time. How can the cab driver ask any questions of the passenger?

Gaby Ricketts (6 Likes) - What do I think? I pull out my phone, click on Uber, order a driver and watch him in real time as he drives to pick me up. I know exactly what I'll be paying before he arrives. Then I get into a nice clean car, chat to the driver as we drive to my destination. Unless taxi companies start innovating and treating passengers with respect they will be out of business.