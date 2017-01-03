YOUR SAY: Is Ipswich MP on the right track?

BIG GOALS: Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard wants to see jobs and vital infrastructure in Ipswich over the next 12 months.

IPSWICH MP Jennifer Howard has revealed her goals for 2017.

Jobs and infrastructure growth were high on her wish list for Ipswich as was continuing to work with local council to help boost the Ipswich CBD.

We asked you on Facebook what you wanted to see Ms Howard achieve over the next 12 months.

Here's what you had to say.

Kylie Mcharg: There needs to be somewhere for parents to go to get urgent help with getting their children returned from the other parent.

Courts and solicitors are all closed and police cant do anything cause theres no orders... There needs to be a advocacy that helps with these things.

Micheal Young: Bring back honesty amoung politicians.

Jennifer Williams: Remove the Ipswich City Council mayor and his cronies.

Lorraine Harvey: Perhaps work for those who voted her into her privileged position instead of and I quote "trying to make a career for myself".

Jennine Boardman: Jobs for locals.

Lee Ware: I am a driving instructor. I went to see her two years ago about her government and TMR breaking the law.

For nine years now double dipping on learner licencing fees!

As soon as they pass their P's test the rest of the time left on their fully paid for licensing fees just disappear and they have to pay again.

From May 15, 2016 the transport department have admitted wrong doing and forwarded through to the transport minister they have done nothing.

Ripping the 17-year-old kids off because they need the ill-gotten gains!

Murray Pocock: Work with Federal Government to ensure the Adelaide to Darwin railway happens.

Amberley had been identified as a bulk container inland port.

The export opportunities out of Darwin and the jobs from Adelaide to NT this type of infrastructure would generate would be nation building.

Alas most political parties have avoided the project as it is not a 3 year election cycle payoff for their re-election benefit.

Lliam Parslow: State school halls to be air conditioned.

I and a number of parents and students sat through a number of school parades and functions and they're stifling hot from September to March.

Especially Ipswich Central. Graduation for the Year 6 students was horribly hot inside.

Love for Jen to work with Paul Pisasale and Curtis Pitt to have a dedicated boutique football (soccer) stadium for our A-League bid and make it the head quarters for state finals etc. Make it a destination stadium for our city.

Jen SiaosiQueen Muckert: Our children's education public schooling is a huge expense for families. What happened to free education? Make big businesses pay tax. We can only hope one day the system will be fair for everyone.

What do you think? Please share your views at www.qt.com.au or head over to the QT Facebook page.