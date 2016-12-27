YOUR SAY: Expert's prediction causes voter divide

GOOD CHANCE: One Nation's Jim Savage will be the One Nation candidate in the next state election.

THE people of Lockyer will vote for One Nation in the next state election, says political expert Paul Williams.

The Griffith University senior lecturer said regardless of the LNP preference, One Nation's Jim Savage would come out on top against a yet-to-be-named LNP candidate.

"Either way, I'm expecting Lockyer to fall to One Nation given Hanson came so close in 2015,” he said.

"One Nation is likely to attract a primary vote in the low to mid-20s. How many seats that translates into is impossible to say until we know the LNP's preference decision.”

Mr Williams said a win in Lockyer would mean One Nation could hold anywhere between one and 15 seats.

We asked you on Facebook whether you thought Lockyer would oust the LNP in favour of Pauline Hanson's party next election.

Here's what you had to say:

Jennifer Haslam: (Ian Rickuss) took the seat from the One Nation (Peter Prenzler) over 10 years ago, and has done nothing in that time. It's about time the Lockyer had a decent voice in parliament . . .bring it on, Pauline.

Chris Dunster: Well our current state member is about as useful as the proverbial on a bull. He has done nothing, pops his head out once every election and then goes back into hiding. Lockyer will support One Nation this election.

Craig Boettcher: Yes as the current member hasn't supported the area due to it being a safe seat and takes it for granted.

Wyatt Wyatt: How many times has this 'expert' visited Lockyer? As many times as the One Nation candidate, I suppose.

Shane Yarrow: Loving the subtlety of the 'oh no, don't let this happen' campaign.

Murray Pocock: Did any of the One Nation members last a full term last time they had any numbers and will they this time? One senator gone already within six months.

Donald Welfare: The more members of Parliament One Nation gets the quicker they will self destruct just like last time.

Taury Woods: Lockyer will 'rise' to One Nation.

Kat Smith: Hope so.

