Your reader feedback is welcome

I'VE BEEN called a serial complainer but I consider myself someone who is good at giving feedback.

My latest bit of constructive criticism was aimed at a large soft-drink manufacturer. It's soda water was lacking in bubbles. It was just water really.

There was a mixed reaction from those who witnessed the complaint. Some thought it was a waste of time and some thought it was funny.

It wasn't about having a whinge or trying to be funny and while I was delighted to receive my $4 gift card in the mail yesterday, it wasn't about the money.

It was about quality control. If a company is producing something and there's an issue with it, that company should know about it.

Each time I have picked up the phone to report an issue, I've been happy with the response.

As good as I am at giving feedback - I'm also good at taking it.

On Saturday I did a call out asking people for their views on the paper - what they liked or didn't like about it. And while I have gratefully received a number of kind welcome messages, I would like to know more about what you want to read in these pages. So don't be shy. Email me at shannon.newley@qt.com.au.