Your pics capture wedding day bliss

Greg Osborn Full Profile Login to follow

Thank you to all of our readers who shared a pic from their wedding day on our Facebook page.

Leticia Wise's post was a popular choice with many of our readers.

She wrote: "15 October I married my soul mate Trav Wise. It was a beautiful day in Rosewood!"

Here are some of the other favourites from this week's post.

You can see more of our readers' pics here or a full photo gallery at facebook.com/thequeenslandtimes or go to qt.com.au/photos/

Did you know you can also submit photos or stories for publication in The QT's website. Go to qt.com.au/your-story/ and click and click "submit your story".