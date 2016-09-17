Your guide to the best time to plant seeds

HERB POT: You can create a small herb garden for your back patio using the free seeds from the QT.

OUR annual seeds giveaways starts today with a whole range of opportunities coming your way when you buy the QT.

To give yiou a helping hand when to plant the different seeds here is a a list of what grows best at what time of year:

SUMMER

North Qld: Herbs - basil, coriander, mint and tarragon. Fruit and vegetables - beetroot, capsicum, spring onion, tomato, pumpkin, lettuce, cucumber, celery, cauliflower.

SE Qld and NNSW: Herbs - basil, coriander, lemongrass, mint, parsley and tarragon. Fruit and vegetables - artichoke, beans, capsicum, cucumber, eggplant, melons, lettuce, silverbeet, tomato, sweet potato and spring onion.

WINTER

North Qld: Herbs - dill, garlic, mint, thyme, sage and parsley. Fruit and vegetables - broccoli, carrot, capsicum, cabbage, lettuce, pumpkin, radish, spinach and rhubarb.

SE Qld and NNSW: Herbs - garlic bulbs, mint, oregano, parsley, sage and thyme. Fruit and vegetables - spinach, silverbeet, lettuce and cabbage.

AUTUMN

North Qld: Herbs - basil, coriander, garlic, parsley and chives. Fruit and vegetables - beans, beetroot, cabbage, cauliflower, celery, cucumber, melons, lettuce, potato, pumpkin, tomato and zucchini.

SE Qld and NNSW: Herbs - coriander, fennel, oregano, parsley, rocket, sage and rosemary. Fruit and vegetables - broad beans, broccoli, onion, peas, spring onion, spinach and turnip.

SPRING

North Qld: Herbs - chilli, chives, ginger, mint, parsley and basil. Fruit and vegetables - beetroot, capsicum, corn, cucumber, eggplant, spinach, sweet potato, pumpkin, watermelon and zucchini.

SE Qld and NNSW: Herbs - basil, dill, mint, parsley and sage. Fruit and vegetables - cucumber, beetroot, carrot, Chinese cabbage, tomato, eggplant, pumpkin, radish, silverbeet, sweet corn, capsicum, carrot and watermelon.