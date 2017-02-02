Your guide to a great night out

THURSDAY

Brothers Leagues Club / Morning Melodies / Rob Rosenlund and Tony Jeffrey are performing from 11am in the Sports Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music, Bib Mildren will perform from 11am; Brent Hutchinson will perform from 6.30pm.

Goodna Services Club / Live music from 11am-2pm. Trivia Night from 7pm.

Springlake Hotel, Meat Tray give-away 3-5pm, free pool all day

FRIDAY

Springlake Hotel, Free barbecue 4pm, bikini waitresses 3-6pm, Jag the Joker 4-6pm, live entertainment

Goodna Services Club / Mundine v Green fight night televised from 6.30pm. Live music in the Sky Stage from 8pm-midnight. Free.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, The Olivia Ruth Band from 7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music, from 8pm. Ten Foot Tall will perform a truly unique one man show. Entry as per RSL policy.

Brothers Leagues Club / Mundine v Green fight screened from 6pm. Zed 28 will perform from 8pm in the O Bar followed by The Whiskey Brothers in the Sports Bar from 9.30pm.

Commercial Hotel Redbank / Entertainment every Friday, karaoke every second Friday from 7pm.

SATURDAY

Goodna Services Club / Live music on the Sky Stage. Free entry.

Brothers Leagues Club / Live music to be performed by Paris Texas in the O Bar at 8pm, with Rush Hour playing at 9.30pm in the Sports Bar.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Byron Short Solo 1-4pm; Woodshed 4-10pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Springlake Hotel / Raceday Saturday with free BBQ and TAB losing ticket draw, live entertainment

Commercial Hotel, Redbank / Entertainment every Saturday.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music, 6.30-10.30pm. Kaffene will play music to fill the dance floor. Entry as per RSL policy.

SUNDAY

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music, Raff De perform live from 3-7pm.

Goodna Services Club / Live music from from 5-8pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Live music / The Rock Hounds are set to perform from 2pm in the O Bar followed by the MusiQue Guitar and Vocalist open mic session from 7pm in the Sports Bar.

LATER IN THE WEEK...

Royal Mail Hotel Goodna, Friday February 10 - John Malcolm 7-10pm

Fat Pizza and Housos, "Wild Across Queensland", at Brothers Leagues Club on February 8