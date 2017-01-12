Your guide to a great night out

36°
12th Jan 2017 6:00 PM
The Village Festival in August featured Aussie music icons Mark Seymour and James Reyne. John McGrath

THURSDAY

Springlake Hotel, Springfield Lakes Bvd / Free pool all day. Meat tray give away 3-5pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Morning Melodies / Billy Guy is performing from 11am in the Sports Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music, Steve Hill will perform from 11am; David Lee will perform from 6.30pm.

Goodna Services Club / Live music from 11am-2pm. Free.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Royal Mail Jam Session, 3.30-7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Commercial Hotel Redbank / 888 Poker League free every Tuesday & Thursday, 10am registration for 11am start. $150 cash prize.

FRIDAY

Springlake Hotel, Springfield Lakes Bvd / Free barbecue 4pm, bikini waitresses 3-6pm, Jag the Joker 4-6pm, live entertainment

Goodna Services Club / Live music in the Sky Stage from 8pm-midnight. Free.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Tim Brennan from 7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music, from 8pm. Matrix will play music to fill the dance floor. Entry as per RSL policy.

Brothers Leagues Club / StrumPet will perform from 8pm in the O Bar followed by Paradigm in the Sports Bar from 9.30pm.

Commercial Hotel Redbank / Entertainment every Friday, karaoke every second Friday from 7pm.

 

SATURDAY

Goodna Services Club / Live music on the Sky Stage. Free entry.

Brothers Leagues Club / Live music to be performed by The Dynamics in the O Bar at 8pm, with The Darlington Stripes playing at 9.30pm in the Sports Bar.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Byron Short and the Sunset Junkies 2-5pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Springlake Hotel / Raceday Saturday with free BBQ and TAB losing ticket draw, live entertainment

Commercial Hotel, Redbank / Entertainment every Saturday.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music, 6.30-10.30pm. Retro Contempo will play music to fill the dance floor. Entry as per RSL policy.

SUNDAY

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music, Greg Banx will perform live from 3-7pm.

Goodna Services Club / Live music from from 5-8pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Live music / Bit By Bit are set to perform from 2pm in the O Bar followed by the MusiQue Guitar and Vocalist open mic session 7pm in the Sports Bar.

 

LATER IN THE WEEK...

Club Services Ipswich / Every Wednesday / Live music

