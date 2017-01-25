35°
Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

25th Jan 2017 6:00 PM
See a live band this weekend
See a live band this weekend Doug Eaton

THURSDAY

Brothers Leagues Club / Morning Melodies / Glenn Callaghan is performing from 11am in the Sports Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music, Craig Taylor will perform from 11am; Brett Hitchcock will perform from 6.30pm.

Goodna Services Club / Live music from 11am-2pm. Free.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, The Australia Day Jam . Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

FRIDAY

Springlake Hotel, Free barbecue 4pm, bikini waitresses 3-6pm, Jag the Joker 4-6pm, live entertainment

Goodna Services Club / Live music in the Sky Stage from 8pm-midnight. Free.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Mojo Webb from 7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music, from 8pm. The Secret Agents will play music to fill the dance floor. Entry as per RSL policy.

Brothers Leagues Club / Hillbilly Dix will perform from 8pm in the O Bar followed by Dirty Dice in the Sports Bar from 9.30pm.

Commercial Hotel Redbank / Entertainment every Friday, karaoke every second Friday from 7pm.

Springlake Hotel / Free sausage sizzle, meat tray raffles, bikini waitresses 4-7pm, Jag the Joker 4-6pm.

SATURDAY

Goodna Services Club / Live music on the Sky Stage. Free entry.

Brothers Leagues Club / Live music to be performed by Caught in the Act in the O Bar at 8pm, with Bootleg Flyers playing at 9.30pm in the Sports Bar.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Devil's Kiosk 2-5pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Springlake Hotel / Raceday Saturday with free BBQ and TAB losing ticket draw, live entertainment

Commercial Hotel, Redbank / Entertainment every Saturday.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music, 6.30-10.30pm. Swizzle will play music to fill the dance floor. Entry as per RSL policy.

SUNDAY

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music, Jeff Camilleriwill perform live from 3-7pm.

Goodna Services Club / Live music from from 5-8pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Live music / The Long Gone Daddys are set to perform from 2pm in the O Bar followed by the MusiQue Guitar and Vocalist open mic session from 7pm in the Sports Bar.

LATER IN THE WEEK...

Club Services Ipswich / Wednesday / Live music with Trevor White

GET your gig listed here. Email us today!

