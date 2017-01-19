34°
Entertainment

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

19th Jan 2017 6:00 PM
Blue Suede will play Brothers Leagues Club on Sunday.
Blue Suede will play Brothers Leagues Club on Sunday. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THURSDAY

Springlake Hotel, Springfield Lakes Bvd / Free pool all day. Meat tray give away 3-5pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Morning Melodies / Chris Doyle is performing from 11am in the Sports Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music, Shayne Crump will perform from 11am; Terrina will perform from 6.30pm.

Goodna Services Club / Live music from 11am-2pm. Free.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Royal Mail Jam Session, 3.30-7pm.

Commercial Hotel Redbank / 888 Poker League free every Tuesday & Thursday, 10am registration for 11am start. $150 cash prize.

FRIDAY

Springlake Hotel, Free barbecue 4pm, bikini waitresses 3-6pm, Jag the Joker 4-6pm, live entertainment

Goodna Services Club / Live music in the Sky Stage from 8pm-midnight. Free.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Bert Duo from 7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music, from 8pm. High Noon will play music to fill the dance floor. Entry as per RSL policy.

Brothers Leagues Club / Buddy Love and the Tremors will perform from 8pm in the O Bar followed by Diva Demolition in the Sports Bar from 9.30pm.

Commercial Hotel Redbank / Entertainment every Friday, karaoke every second Friday from 7pm.

SATURDAY

Goodna Services Club / Live music on the Sky Stage. Free entry.

Brothers Leagues Club / Live music to be performed by the 60s Sensation in the O Bar at 8pm, with Chester playing at 9.30pm in the Sports Bar.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, The Adam Hole Band 2-5pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Springlake Hotel / Raceday Saturday with free BBQ and TAB losing ticket draw, live entertainment

Commercial Hotel, Redbank / Entertainment every Saturday.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music, 6.30-10.30pm. Tommy Memphis will play music to fill the dance floor. Entry as per RSL policy.

SUNDAY

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music, Craig Taylor will perform live from 3-7pm.

Goodna Services Club / Live music from from 5-8pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Live music / Blue Suede Band are set to perform from 2pm in the O Bar followed by the MusiQue Guitar and Vocalist open mic session from 7pm in the Sports Bar.

LATER IN THE WEEK...

Club Services Ipswich / Wednesday / Live music with Michael King

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  gig guide live music pulse (ipswich) whatson

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Here's the latest on the the city's live music scene

200,000th resident unveiled in Ipswich population boom

MILESTONE: Megan Sabburg of South Ripley is Ipswich's 200,000th resident and her young son Jackson is the 200,001st.

South Ripley mum gets the honour as city targets 520,000 in 2041

How the city's population is actually measured

Deputy Mayor Paul Tully, councillors Kerry Silver and Andrew Antoniolli and Mayor Paul Pisasale welcome the 200,000th Ipswich resident Megan Sabburg and son Jackson.

Wheelie reliable way to track city's growth

Ipswich model to 'make history' in New York

Model Madeline Stuart now has a visa to live and work in New York City. Photo Contributed

"I am now officially a professional. New York here I come."

Local Partners

Gatton family claims game show success

A GATTON family walked away with more than $11,000 after an exciting three-night run on game show Family Feud.

Locals cry fowl over a new poultry farm in Spring Creek

NOT EGGSELENT: Spring Creek Orchids farmer Fergus Tweedy (front) along with neighbours Tina Cupitt (left) and Merle Bonell, aren't looking forward to the possibility of poultry sheds on Gatton Esk Road.

Neighbours fight proposed poultry farm

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Blue Suede will play Brothers Leagues Club on Sunday.

Here's the latest on the the city's live music scene

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

How cyclists could peddle funds into community

BIGGER AND BETTER: Bicycle Queensland has partnered with Somerset Regional Council.

BIKE riders set to flock to the region later this year.

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Here's the latest on the the city's live music scene

Spy trio hitting studio in 2017

GUITAR POP: Brisbane three-piece Dave is a Spy is made up of Fin Taylor, Sarah Bellamy and James Halpert.

Brisbane three-piece set for second EP

Your chance to drive like Magnum P.I.

Tom Selleck in Magnum P.I. with his trusty 'side-kick' Ferrari.

FERRARI that appeared on classic detective show goes to auction.

Ocean Sleeper discuss being 'Six Feet Down'.

Ocean Sleeper make waves with their new EP. Photo Contributed

Gippsland band shines at Unify

Bowie's final music EP No Plan released

NEW: Artwork for David Bowie's posthumous 2016 EP, No Plan.

David Bowie's 28th and final album

Married At First Sight: Ipswich bachelor seeks love

READY FOR IT: Ipswich man Simon McQuillan will appear on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight.

Romance would top off recovery for Booval man

Dinky-di Denyer: Family Feud favourite hosts Oz Day party

Grant Denyer will host Channel 10's Australia Day concert from the Sydney Opera House.

GRANT Denyer shares his Australia Day traditions ahead of concert.

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $336,000

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

&quot;IMPRESSIVE 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE AT AN AMAZING PRICE!&quot;

3/31 Haig, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 1 1 $209,000

This is an amazing opportunity for the owner occupier or for the investor searching for a property with a great return for their investment( approx 7%). This town...

BRILLIANT UNIT IN IMMACULATE COMPLEX WITH A POOL!

18/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $199,000 Neg

This unit is situated in the very popular suburb of Brassall, only minutes from Brassall Shopping Centre, doctors, dentist, Primary Schools, High schools and...

MOTIVATED SELLERS, NEED GONE - COUNTRY LIVING WITH CITY CONVIENENCE

15 Redgum Court, Dugandan 4310

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Situated in the beautiful scenic rim and surrounded by the picturesque mountains of Boonah sits this lovely 1142m2 block of land just waiting for you to build your...

FOUR BEDROOM BARGAIN FAMILY HOME ON ONE ACRE PLUS OF LAND!

25 Schmidt Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 4 ONLY $299,000!!

This is not a misprint! This amazingly feature packed four bedroom family home is here ready and waiting for you and your family or some incredibly lucky tenant. ...

PREMIER SIZED BLOCK &amp; HOME PLUS $20,000 FOHG!!!!

50 Currawong Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This stunning brand new Bold home achieves a balance that few homes in this price bracket ever manage. Modern and contemporary, yet family focused while still...

What an Opportunity - Superb Investment

23/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

Here is a neatly renovated unit with open plan living that is currently tenanted with long term tenants in place and the tenants would love to stay on. The unit...

Try and Find Better – I Dare You!

14 Crosby Crescent, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $329,000 NEG

This is possibly the best presented & most feature packed family home that I have ever offered for sale under $330,000 in the highly sought after suburb of...

NEED 4 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOMS ??

56 Mahogany Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 1 1 $315,000 NEG

This great lowset brick home is located in a popular suburb close to parklands, local shopping precincts, both primary & high schools, and it's also just down the...

Fantastic Opportunity!

16/38 Cooinda Street, Eastern Heights 4305

Town House 3 2 1 $239,000

Immaculate inside and out! Offering a generous sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 3 great sized bedrooms. 2 bedrooms has a fantastic view which over...

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Looking back, looking ahead in Noosa

NEVER-ENDING GLORY: Looking towards Laguna Bay and Hastings St from Noosa National Park.

Natural appeal of Noosa continues to attract buyers

NEW: ALDI confirms opening date of seventh Ipswich store

NEW STORE: Aldi will soon open its seventh store in Ipswich.

Aldi is preparing to open its seventh store in Ipswich

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!