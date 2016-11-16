Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Hoo8Hoo play the Royal Mail Hotel this Saturday.

WEDNESDAY

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich: Live music with Trevor White from 6.30pm. Entry as per RSL policy.

THURSDAY

SPRINGLAKE Hotel, Springfield Lakes Bvd: Thirsty Thursdays Free pool and sausage sizzle.

Bikini waitresses from 4-7pm. Registration at 6pm to play poker.

Brothers Leagues Club: Morning Melodies, Paul Renton is performing from 11am in the O Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich: Live music, Chris Doyle will perform live from 11am-2pm, followed by Mr Jon from 6.30pm.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna: Royal Mail jam session from 3.30pm. Free entry, with food and drinks to buy.

Goodna Services Club: Live music from 11am-2pm. Free.

FRIDAY

GOODNA Services Club: Live music in the Sky Stage from 8pm-midnight. Free.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna: Live music, Crescent City Players from 7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks to buy.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich: Live music, 7.45-11.45pm. Loaded Dice will play music to fill the dance floor. Entry as per RSL policy.

Brothers Leagues Club: Hillbilly Dix will perform from 8pm in the OBar followed by Paradigm in the Sports Bar from 9.30pm.

Springlake Hotel: Free sausage sizzle, meat tray raffles, bikini waitresses 4pm-7pm, Jag the Joker 4pm-6pm.

SATURDAY

GOODNA Services Club: Live music on the Sky Stage. Free entry.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna: Live music. Allensworth Duo plays from 1pm, followed by Hoo8Hoo from 4pm. Free entry. Food and drinks available.

Brothers Leagues Club: Live music by Buddy Love and the Tremors in the O Bar at 8pm, Dirty Dice from 9.30pm in the Sports Bar.

Springlake Hotel / Raceday Saturday with free barbecue and TAB losing ticket draw.

Commercial Hotel, Redbank / Southern Cross Poker tournament. Free to enter with cash prizes to be won. Registration is at 6pm with the game starting at 7pm.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich: Live music, 6.30-10.30pm. Wild Card. Entry as per RSL policy.

SUNDAY

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich: Live music, Greg and Laura Doolan will perform live from 3-7pm.

Goodna Services Club: Live music from Al Gibson from 5-8pm.

Brothers Leagues Club: Live music. Wally and the Gators will perform from 2pm in the OBar followed by the MusiQue Guitar and Vocalist open mic session from 7pm in the Sports Bar.