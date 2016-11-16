Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

30°
16th Nov 2016 6:00 PM
Hoo8Hoo play the Royal Mail Hotel this Saturday.
Hoo8Hoo play the Royal Mail Hotel this Saturday. LEEROY TODD

WEDNESDAY

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich: Live music with Trevor White from 6.30pm. Entry as per RSL policy.

THURSDAY

SPRINGLAKE Hotel, Springfield Lakes Bvd: Thirsty Thursdays Free pool and sausage sizzle.

Bikini waitresses from 4-7pm. Registration at 6pm to play poker.

Brothers Leagues Club: Morning Melodies, Paul Renton is performing from 11am in the O Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich: Live music, Chris Doyle will perform live from 11am-2pm, followed by Mr Jon from 6.30pm.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna: Royal Mail jam session from 3.30pm. Free entry, with food and drinks to buy.

Goodna Services Club: Live music from 11am-2pm. Free.

FRIDAY

GOODNA Services Club: Live music in the Sky Stage from 8pm-midnight. Free.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna: Live music, Crescent City Players from 7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks to buy.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich: Live music, 7.45-11.45pm. Loaded Dice will play music to fill the dance floor. Entry as per RSL policy.

Brothers Leagues Club: Hillbilly Dix will perform from 8pm in the OBar followed by Paradigm in the Sports Bar from 9.30pm.

Springlake Hotel: Free sausage sizzle, meat tray raffles, bikini waitresses 4pm-7pm, Jag the Joker 4pm-6pm.

SATURDAY

GOODNA Services Club: Live music on the Sky Stage. Free entry.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna: Live music. Allensworth Duo plays from 1pm, followed by Hoo8Hoo from 4pm. Free entry. Food and drinks available.

Brothers Leagues Club: Live music by Buddy Love and the Tremors in the O Bar at 8pm, Dirty Dice from 9.30pm in the Sports Bar.

Springlake Hotel / Raceday Saturday with free barbecue and TAB losing ticket draw.

Commercial Hotel, Redbank / Southern Cross Poker tournament. Free to enter with cash prizes to be won. Registration is at 6pm with the game starting at 7pm.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich: Live music, 6.30-10.30pm. Wild Card. Entry as per RSL policy.

SUNDAY

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich: Live music, Greg and Laura Doolan will perform live from 3-7pm.

Goodna Services Club: Live music from Al Gibson from 5-8pm.

Brothers Leagues Club: Live music. Wally and the Gators will perform from 2pm in the OBar followed by the MusiQue Guitar and Vocalist open mic session from 7pm in the Sports Bar.

Ipswich Queensland Times

entertainment gig guide ipswich pulse (ipswich) whatson

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Gigi Hadid will 'never complain' about shirtless Zayn Malik

Gigi says she'll never get bored of seeing Zayn Malik shirtless

