Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

THURSDAY

SPRINGLAKE Hotel, Springfield Lakes Bvd: Thirsty Thursdays Free pool and sausage sizzle.

Bikini waitresses from 4-7pm. Registration at 6pm to play poker.

Brothers Leagues Club: Morning Melodies, Baby Boomer Party Band is performing from 11am in the O Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich: Live music, Shayne Crump will perform live from 11am-2pm, followed by Terrina from 6.30pm.

Goodna Services Club: Live music from Terry Scott from 11am-2pm. Free.

FRIDAY

GOODNA Services Club: Live music from B-Rocked Band in the Sky Stage from 8pm-midnight. Free.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna: Live music, Floyd Vincent and the Temple Dogs from 7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks to buy.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich: Live music, 7.45-11.45pm. High Noon will play music to fill the dance floor. for dancing. Entry as per RSL policy.

Brothers Leagues Club: Ear Candy will perform from 8pm in the OBar followed by BrisVegas in the Sports Bar from 9.30pm.

SATURDAY

GOODNA Services Club: Live music from Champagne Jam Band on the Sky Stage. Free entry.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna: Live music. Enjoy the 30th anniversary celebrations with live music from 10am-10.30pm. Free entry, food and drinks available.

Brothers Leagues Club: Live music by Midnight Rambler in the O Bar at 8pm, Vertigo from 9.30pm in the Sports Bar.

Springlake Hotel / Raceday Saturday with free barbecue and TAB losing ticket draw.

Commercial Hotel, Redbank / Southern Cross Poker tournament. Free to enter with cash prizes to be won. Registration is at 6pm with the game starting at 7pm.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich: Live music, 6.30-10.30pm. Dennis Knight and the Black Cats. Entry as per RSL policy.

SUNDAY

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna: Live music, BASEQ jam session from 1pm.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich: Live music, Craig Taylor will perform live from 3-7pm.

Goodna Services Club: Live music from Al Gibson from 5-8pm.

Brothers Leagues Club: Live music. Little Stevie and the Tail Fins will perform from 2pm in the OBar followed by the MusiQue Guitar and Vocalist open mic session from 7pm in the Sports Bar.

Springlake Hotel: Members cash draw 3pm and 4pm, free pool all day.

LATER IN THE WEEK

BROTHERS Leagues Club / Australian Pro Poker / Monday and Wednesdays from 6pm.

CLUB Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich: Live music from 6.30pm every Wednesday. Entry as per RSL policy.